/'It was a natural death': Prashant Tamang's wife break silence, says he was in sleep when he passed away

The news of singer and actor Prashant Tamang's passing away sent shockwaves across the industry and the country. The actor, who rose to fame after winning the popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol 3', passed away on Sunday (11 Jan). It has been said that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 43.

In a statement recorded with the Police, the family said they did not suspect any foul play, officials added, according to India Today. A day after the death of the singer, his wife, Martha Aley, said that his death was "natural" and occurred while he was asleep.

"It was a natural death": Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley on his demise

Speaking to ANI, Martha expressed gratitude for the condolences from fans and well-wishers around the world following Tamang's death.

"Thank you to everyone. I've been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don't know, I've been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time," she said.



Describing the emotional response from the public, she added, "It's really overwhelming for me and please love him as you have loved him earlier. He was a great soul, he was a great human. I hope you remember him like that."

Speculations around the actor's sudden demise are making the rounds on the internet. However, the actor's wife clarified that there were no suspicious circumstances involved.

"It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said.

Speaking further, Aley expressed gratitude for all the wishes as they urged the actor's fans to pray for his departed soul. "I would love to thank them right now, because I've never been out, but I've always seen people supporting him through messages, through reels, through his songs, through his work, and thank you so much for all the love and support you have always given him, and I would always appreciate more love to him right now he's not with us anymore, but...I would really appreciate that you would just pray for his departed soul, so please do pray for him," she shared.

ADCP South-West Delhi, Abhimanyu Poswal, shared that it will be tough to "point out anything suspicious" until the final "postmortem report comes".

Speaking to ANI, Poswal told ANI, "At 3.10 today, an MLC was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. We received information that Prashant Tamang, a r/o of Raghunagar, was declared brought dead at the hospital. An Investigation Officer visited there and received the MLC."

"Crime team and FSL team reached the residence of the deceased and collected evidence. At present, for postmortem examination, the body has been sent to DDU hospital, so that we get to know the cause of death. His wife and daughter lived with him, and it was his wife who had brought him to the hospital. Her statement and other things have been recorded. It will be tough to point out anything suspicious until the final postmortem report comes," he added.