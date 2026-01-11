/Was Prabhas’ The Raja Saab played at a US restaurant a day after release? Here’s what we know

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, released in theatres on January 9, 2026. But just a day later, the horror-comedy directed by Maruthi landed into controversy after reports surfaced claiming that the film was leaked online within 24 hours, sparking outrage among fans.

The Raja Saab's pirated version surfaced online

According to several reports, a pirated version of The Raja Saab was uploaded on illegal websites shortly after its theatrical release. Hyderabad cybercrime police have reportedly confirmed the leak, and the authorities have already initiated action against piracy platforms for the same.

Was the pirated version screened in a US restaurant?

The matter gained more attention after a video surfaced online claiming that the pirated version of Prabhas' horror-comedy was being openly played on the television of a restaurant in Ohio, United States. Posted with the caption, "Too much ra," by an Instagram page, the viral clip was later deleted.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the alleged public screening of a pirated print of The Raja Saab, but the act has been condemned by several social media users.

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, the film stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.