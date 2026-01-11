/After FA9LA’s success in Dhurandhar, Flipperachi announces India tour; check dates

After the massive success of Akshaye Khanna's entry song FA9LA in Dhurandhar, Bahraini rapper Flipperachi is all set to perform live in India. Enjoying the fame after the track from Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller went viral, the artist has officially announced his India tour, sending fans to frenzy.

Dhyrandhar's FA9LA success

The rapper's real name is Hussam Aseem, and he gained fame among the Indian audience after his song FA9LA, which was originally released in 2024, was used in a key sequence in Dhurandhar. It was played during Akshaye Khanna’s on-screen entry as Rahman Dakait, and with the actor’s iconic dance moves, the song instantly took over the internet. As soon as the film was released, the song began trending across social media platforms.

Flipperachi India tour

Amid the buzz, Flipperachi revealed on Instagram that the first stop of his India tour will be Bengaluru, and he will perform there on March 14, 2026, with more dates expected to be announced soon.

The post read, "First India show date announced! We’re excited to be in Bengaluru on March 14 at @un40fam! More dates to be added soon. Which city should we stop in? Drop your city in the comments!"

Flipperachi on the success of the song

Earlier, while talking to Filmfare, Flipperachi revealed that watching his song getting recognition in Bollywood is special. "When I saw it, I got excited for the movie to come out. It felt like a moment that was going to be special, and it definitely has been," he said.

Besides the performance, the rapper is also excited to experience the country in his own way. In another interview, Flipperachi revealed that he is looking forward to enjoying Indian culture, particularly the country's cuisine.