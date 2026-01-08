/Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic: Netizens debate over box office clash, and this film is the winner



A box office clash is one of the most exciting moments for fans, but at the same time, it is hectic for filmmakers. The next major clash that audiences will witness on the big screen will be between Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.

Today (January 8), which also marks KGF star Yash’s birthday, the makers released the teaser of Toxic. While the one-minute teaser shows the Kannada actor in full action mode, it has garnered mixed reactions. Fans were quick to compare it with Dhurandhar 2 and debate whether it would be able to stand tall against the sequel of the superhit film.

Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2: What netizens are saying about the box office clash

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has received mixed reviews from audiences. One section of netizens praised Yash’s first look as Raya, while another section quickly began discussing the clash the film will face on March 19 in theatres against Aditya Dhar’s spectacle.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, there had been speculation that Toxic would be postponed to avoid its clash with Dhurandhar 2, which has already generated significant buzz. However, with the teaser release, it is now clear that the makers are sticking to the same release date and are ready for the big clash.

What netizens are speaking about: Toxic Vs Dhurandhar release?

Soon after the release of the Toxic teaser, netizens began discussing the head-to-head clash between the two films, which are among the biggest releases of the year. Dhurandhar 2 will release on the same date, which is, March 19.

The 2-minute teaser received mixed reactions, with netizens disappointed with Yash's appearance. One user wrote,''I had huge expectations from Yash , but this is definitely not it.''

Another user compared Yash with Himesh Reshammiya Badass Ravikumar, which created a huge meme fest.

Many netizens also started saying that how Toxic stands nowhere in front of Dhurandhar 2, which already has the audience in talks.

One X user wrote''when you realise that the dhurandhar vs toxic clash got over even before it began.''

Another user wrote,''Dhurandhar has more realistic action scenes

Toxic looks more KGF + Mafia vibes MARCHing towards the biggest Barbenheimer clash

Dhuraxic it is.''

A Reddit user wrote,''Dhurandhar 2 team, do nothing. Just release your trailer and let trade scare the fuck out of this team. It's so bad.''

However, there was a section on the internet, which loved Yash and the teaser of his upcoming movie.