/Allu Arjun and Ram Charan pen warm birthday messages for Pushpa director Sukumar

South star Allu Arjun, on Sunday, extended warm birthday wishes to filmmaker Sukumar B.

Crediting Sukumar for changing his life, Allu Arjun on Instagram wrote, "Happy Birthday, @aryasukku darling. It's a special day for me... more than for you... because this day changed my life. No amount of wishes can convey the joy of having you in my life. Puttinandhuku thanks!!!"

The greetings were accompanied by a picture from the sets of their film Pushpa, showing Allu dressed as his character while sharing the frame with Sukumar.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar have worked together on multiple films, including the Arya and Pushpa franchises - projects that became major milestones in Telugu cinema.

Ram Charan also wishes Sukumar

Meanwhile, actor Ram Charan also wished the filmmaker on his birthday on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my dearest @aryasukku. Have a wonderful year ahead. Waiting to see you on the sets very soon.”

Sukumar's Pushpa

Sukumar's last directorial outing, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was released in 2024, emerging as a big hit at the box office. A sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise, the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh.

The filmmaker is expected to return for the third instalment of Pushpa.

About Sukumar

Sukumar's career began in 1998 as a screenwriter before making his directorial debut with Arya in 2004. The film, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role, marked the beginning of a successful collaboration between the director and the actor, continuing with the Pushpa franchise, which has become a global sensation.