Prashant Tamang, winner of Indian Idol 3 and Paatal Lok actor dies at 43, tributes pour in

Indian Idol season 3 winner and Paatal Lok season 2 actor Prashant Tamang has reportedly died at the age of 43. Reportedly, he was found dead at his New Delhi residence today. Filmmaker Rajesh Ghatani and his friend Amit Paul confirmed the news, as per reports. Let's delve in to know what the exact cause of his sudden death was.

Exact cause of death of Prashant Tamang

According to reports, the preliminary reports suggest that a cardiac arrest might be the main reason for his passing away. However, official medical confirmation is yet to be made. Reportedly, he has recently returned to the capital post the live performance in Arunachal Pradesh.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Following the news of his death, netizens took to social media to express shock. One user wrote, "Sad news. Popular actor and singer Prashant Tamang passes away. Heartiest condolences. Always missing you, Prashant."

Another user wrote, "Sad News: Indian Idol winner and actor, singer Prashant Tamang has passed away. #RIP."

"Rest in Peace Prashant Tamang. Shocking news. Gone too soon. Life is so unpredictable. Indian Idol 3 will always be my favourite season and also watched him recently in Paatal Lok season 2. Great acting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti". wrote the third user.

Prashant Tamang's rise to fame

Before entering the world of showbiz with Indian Idol season 3, he had served as a Kolkata Police constable. He shot to fame and became a household name across South Asia. After winning Indian Idol 3, Tamang launched his maiden album, Dhanyavad ("Thank You"), consisting of Nepali and Hindi songs, with Sony BMG.

Prashant toured all over the world, including the USA, performing in concerts. He also sang for a few Nepali films, such as Himmat 2 (along with fellow Indian Idol contestant Charu Semwal).