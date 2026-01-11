/Soundtrack #1 to Nevertheless: Popular K-dramas and films featuring Han So Hee

From The World of Married to Soundtrack #1, Han So Hee has managed to bring versatility to her performances and has etched her name into the industry. Here are few of the shows and films she has been featured in.
The sci-fi romance show tells the story of Cha Min and Go Se Yeon, who meet after untimely demises in separate incidents. They soon discover that they've come back to life in new bodies they don't recognize.
South Korean drama follows the story of Kang Pil-joo, a competent managing director, who wants to exact revenge on the owners of his company. However, his plans fall apart when he realizes he is in love with Na Mo-hyun.
The South Korean film focuses on two teenage girls, who form a close friendship and romantic connection. Their journeys take them to Seoul, where they experience various emotions and challenges together. Despite distance and time constraints, their bond remains strong.
The romance drama tells the story of two best friends who've known each other for nearly twenty years who move in together and start collaborating on making music; meanwhile, their relationship begins straddling the line between friendship and romance.
The South Korean crime thriller depicts the desire of two friends of the same age to steal 8 billion gold bars against the backdrop of Gangnam, Seoul. How they pull off the heist and the consequences of it form the main crux of the film.
Set in 1945, the horror show follows the story of a group of young people who are thinking only of their own survival, encounter a monster born of human greed, and ask themselves what humanity is.
Ji Sun-woo, a successful doctor, is married to Lee Tae-oh, an aspiring filmmaker. However, their relationship starts to crumble after Lee Tae-oh begins to have an extramarital affair.
The story of a romance between a man who is annoyed with relationships but likes to flirt and a woman who wants to date but does not believe in love.