/‘Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro’: Which flagship phone should you buy?

The Pixel 11 Pro features the 2nm Tensor G6 chip for advanced AI, while the iPhone 17 Pro brings raw A19 Pro power and a triple 48MP camera. Deciding between these two flagship giants comes down to your personal priorities.
The Pixel 11 Pro uses Google's 2nm Tensor G6 chip, focusing on extreme AI efficiency and thermal management rather than benchmark scores. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro features the A19 Pro processor, which delivers superior raw performance and high-end gaming capabilities.
Apple equips the iPhone 17 Pro with a 6.3-inch OLED screen that reaches a staggering peak outdoor brightness of 3,000 nits. Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro retains its signature horizontal camera bar alongside a smooth 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display.
The iPhone 17 Pro introduces an all-new triple 48-megapixel camera system, including a telephoto lens with 8x optical zoom. The Pixel 11 Pro counters with a 50-megapixel main sensor and dual 48-megapixel lenses, relying on Google's unmatched computational photography.
Powered by a fifth-generation Tensor Processing Unit, the Pixel 11 Pro excels at executing complex on-device AI tasks seamlessly. However, the iPhone 17 Pro upgrades to 12GB of RAM to properly support its deeply integrated Apple Intelligence ecosystem.
Google addresses past connectivity issues by upgrading the Pixel 11 Pro to a MediaTek M90 modem and a massive 5,500mAh battery. The iPhone 17 Pro features a smaller 3,988mAh battery but maintains reliable 5G speeds using a Qualcomm modem.