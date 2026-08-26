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Can the S-400 defend an entire city? Understanding its coverage area

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 15:03 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 15:03 IST

The S-400 defends entire regions, not just single cities. Using its 600-km surveillance radar and 400-km interceptor missiles, it destroys threats long before they reach urban areas. It layers with short-range systems to eliminate low-flying drones.

The 600-Kilometre Surveillance
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The 600-Kilometre Surveillance

The Russian S-400 Triumf does not just defend a single city; it establishes a massive regional shield. Its primary 91N6E panoramic radar continuously scans a 360-degree area, detecting incoming threats up to 600 kilometres away.

The 400-Kilometre Kill Zone
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The 400-Kilometre Kill Zone

When a threat is confirmed, around USD 1.25 billion, the system does not wait for it to reach urban airspace. Using the massive 40N6E interceptor missile, the battery can destroy enemy bombers and airborne warning aircraft at a maximum range of 400 kilometres.

Protecting the Metropolis
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Protecting the Metropolis

This extreme range means a single S-400 battalion parked near a major capital can simultaneously protect dozens of surrounding towns and military bases. It pushes the engagement zone so far out that enemy aircraft are destroyed long before they can drop their payloads on civilian centres.

The Altitude Extremes
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The Altitude Extremes

Urban defence requires intercepting threats from all vertical angles. The S-400 provides comprehensive altitude coverage, capable of obliterating ballistic missiles at the edge of the stratosphere at 30 kilometres high, down to cruise missiles hugging the terrain at just 10 metres.

The Radar Horizon Flaw
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The Radar Horizon Flaw

Despite its immense power, the system cannot defy physics. Because the Earth is curved, ground-based radars cannot 'see' low-flying threats at extreme distances, creating natural blind spots where enemy cruise missiles can sneak under the 400-kilometre radar horizon.

Plugging the Urban Gaps
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Plugging the Urban Gaps

To eliminate these dangerous low-altitude blind spots near a city, the battery deploys the specialised 96L6E radar. This unit specifically hunts for stealthy cruise missiles and drones navigating through dense urban clutter up to 300 kilometres away.

A Layered Shield
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(Photograph: X)

A Layered Shield

Ultimately, the S-400 is too expensive to shoot down every cheap commercial drone buzzing over a city. It forms the heavy outer layer of urban defence, handing off smaller, low-value targets to networked short-range systems like the Pantsir-S1 to ensure complete metropolitan security.

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