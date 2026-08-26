/Dolly Parton dies at 80: A look back at the Queen of Country's early life in Tennessee, remarkable career and love story with Carl Dean

Beyond her extravagant acting and singing career, Dolly Parton was a renowned philanthropist who often shared down-to-earth wisdom with her fans and admirers. Some of her heartwarming quotes are as follows:

"I'm not going to limit myself just because people won't accept the fact that I can do something else."

“Be the alligator girl. Be whatever your dreams and your luck will let you be. Wear your green cornflakes with pride. Snarl at the crowds, and do your best to make them flinch. Give them a quarter's worth of wonder.”

"When a girl didn't have anyone to stand up for her, that girl had to stand up for her own damn self."

"I don't care what other people do as long as I'm left alone to do what I do and to do it my way."

"It's like a battery that has to have a positive and a negative. One doesn't work without the other. You've gotta have the good and the bad in order to know what's right, and in order to know what's real and what ain't."

"I don't care what other people do as long as I'm left alone to do what I do and to do it my way."

“They think I'm simpleminded because I seem to be happy. Why shouldn't I be happy? I have everything I ever wanted and more. Maybe I am simpleminded. Maybe that's the key: simple.”