/Dolly Parton dies at 80: A look back at the Queen of Country's early life in Tennessee, remarkable career and love story with Carl Dean

Country music legend Dolly Parton passed away at 80 on August 25 (Tuesday). Her death has left the world mourning and remembering her unmatched legacy in music and film. Here's a look at the life and journey of the beloved icon.
The world of music is mourning the loss of a true legend, Dolly Parton, who died on August 25 (Tuesday) at the age of 80. Leaving behind a well-accomplished legacy that spanned more than six decades, Parton captivated audiences worldwide with her timeless music, remarkable quotes, and major influence on popular culture. From chart-topping hits to memorable film roles, Parton touched millions of lives across generations. As fans as well as renowned public figures, including the US president, Donald Trump, and Taylor Swift, among others, pay tribute, here's a look back at the remarkable journey of the iconic woman who became one of the most beloved figures.
Dolly Parton was a legendary American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist, widely known as the Queen of Country. Over a career spanning more than six decades, she delivered numerous iconic songs and memorable performances in films and on TV. With her exceptional talent, unmatched charisma, and versatility, Parton earned worldwide acclaim and secured a special place in the hearts of millions of fans across generations.
Parton's death announcement was shared on her official Instagram account in a video message from her nephew, Bryan Seaver, on behalf of her family. So far, the main cause of her death has not been confirmed; however, the star had previously said she was dealing with long-standing health issues. According to her team, Parton was battling cancer. She also experienced recurring kidney stone flare-ups and related infections, which forced her to cancel planned performances, including her Las Vegas residency.
Dolly Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, to Robert Lee and Avie Lee Parton. She was the twelfth child, and according to several reports, her family was very poor. The large family lived in a tiny one-room cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains. Earlier, Parton described her upbringing as “dirt poor.”
She began singing at a young age and practised in a church where her grandfather was pastor. Her uncle, Bill Owens, helped launch her career by encouraging her to do radio and TV appearances. She co-wrote her first recorded song, “Puppy Love,” with her uncle. At 13, in 1959, she performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage.
After graduating from Sevier County High School in Sevierville, Tennessee, Parton moved to Nashville to pursue music full-time. At 16, she became a professional songwriter and released her debut solo album, “Hello, I’m Dolly,” in 1967, which scored her first charting singles in the mid-1960s. With this album, Parton gained fame and established herself as a star in the entertainment industry.
This paved the way for her success, and the artist continued to create legendary classics such as “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “I Will Always Love You.” Over her career, Dolly Parton won 11 Grammy Awards, 10 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, and five Academy of Country Music Awards.
Dolly Parton built a remarkable television and film career alongside her iconic achievements in country music. She began performing on radio and television as a child and made her TV debut in 1956 on the Cas Walker Farm and Home Hour. She went on to appear in several other projects, including The Porter Wagoner Show, which helped her gain national popularity.
Her major film successes include 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Rhinestone, Steel Magnolias, and Straight Talk, among others. There is also a biopic about the legendary artist.
Dolly Parton has built a legendary career filled with chart-topping, award-winning hits, including “9 to 5,” “Here You Come Again,” “Jolene,” and “Islands in the Stream,” among many others.
A love story that remained on everyone’s lips was the romantic, dreamy relationship between Dolly Parton and Carl Dean. In 1964, Parton and Dean met for the first time outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat in Nashville. Two years later, they got married in Ringgold, Georgia, on May 30, 1966, and it is believed that only Dolly’s mother witnessed the ceremony. Dean often stayed out of the public eye, but he was frequently mentioned in Parton’s stories and jokes.
On March 3, 2025, Carl Dean died at the age of 82, leaving behind a legendary love story with Dolly Parton.
Beyond her extravagant acting and singing career, Dolly Parton was a renowned philanthropist who often shared down-to-earth wisdom with her fans and admirers. Some of her heartwarming quotes are as follows:
"I'm not going to limit myself just because people won't accept the fact that I can do something else."
“Be the alligator girl. Be whatever your dreams and your luck will let you be. Wear your green cornflakes with pride. Snarl at the crowds, and do your best to make them flinch. Give them a quarter's worth of wonder.”
"When a girl didn't have anyone to stand up for her, that girl had to stand up for her own damn self."
"I don't care what other people do as long as I'm left alone to do what I do and to do it my way."
"It's like a battery that has to have a positive and a negative. One doesn't work without the other. You've gotta have the good and the bad in order to know what's right, and in order to know what's real and what ain't."
"I don't care what other people do as long as I'm left alone to do what I do and to do it my way."
“They think I'm simpleminded because I seem to be happy. Why shouldn't I be happy? I have everything I ever wanted and more. Maybe I am simpleminded. Maybe that's the key: simple.”