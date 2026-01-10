/Farida Jalal's unexpected dialogue from Shahid Kapoor's O’Romeo teaser goes viral

Vishal Bhardwaj's O’Romeo teaser has become a hot topic of conversation since its release. Alongside appreciating the ferocious new look of Shahid Kapoor, netizens are also shocked by the unexpected dialogue of veteran actor Farida Jalal.

Farida Jalal's shocking dialogue

Though appearing for a brief moment in the teaser, the veteran actress has taken over the internet by delivering an unexpected dialogue that no one saw coming: "Ishq mein aashiq tarr jaaye toh Romeo, marr jaye toh ch****a." The sharp line, which she delivers with ease, has sparked mixed reactions and has become one of the most talked-about moments from the clip.

Fans reactions

As soon as the teaser surfaced online, X and Instagram were filled with reactions. Many were surprised by seeing the actress long associated with maternal roles swear on screen.

One fan wrote, "Farida Jalal swearing on camera was not on my 2026 bingo card." Another said, "The legendary Farida Jalal said ch****a with so much ease and conviction that the swearing didn’t feel forced."

However, not everyone was amazed by her dialogue. One user criticised the scene, saying, "Why are they making her say bad words? I never saw my grandparents use bad words." Another added, "I didn’t need it in my life, tbh."

Shahid Kapoor's new avatar impresses netizens

Besides Jalal's dialogue, Shahid Kapoor’s new look has also earned widespread praise. Fans loved the actor's raw, unpolished, and violent screen presence, with fans claiming it as one of his fiercest avatars yet.

"The world of #ORomeo looks intense, stylish, and loaded with attitude. Shahid Kapoor is in a fierce zone," wrote one user. Another noted, "He’s wearing a gajra and has a gun in his hand-love this."

About O’Romeo

The teaser was one minute and 35 seconds and introduced fans to a dark reimagining of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Packed with themes of love, obsession, rage, and betrayal, it stars Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, and Farida Jalal alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it marks the fourth collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

O’Romeo is scheduled to release on February 13, 2026, around Valentine’s Week.