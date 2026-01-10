/Shocking fan craze! Prabhas fans burn confetti inside theatre during Raja Saab screening

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab finally released in theatres on 9 Jan. Despite receiving poor reviews from both critics and audiences, the film opened to massive fan frenzy and recorded a strong opening at the box office, collecting over Rs 60 crore in India.

The fan craze surrounding Prabhas and his films has always been on another level, with his followers going to extreme lengths to celebrate releases, whether it’s bringing dummy crocodiles to theatres or setting confetti on fire inside cinema halls.

Fans burn confetti inside the theatre

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One shocking incident that recently came to light took place at a theatre, reportedly in Odisha, where fans were seen celebrating the release inside the cinema hall. In viral videos circulating online, a group of fans allegedly set confetti on fire near the screen inside the theatre.

The video shows confetti burning as several people attempt to put out the flames, while a scene from the film continues to play on the big screen.

The clip, which has since gone viral, has drawn severe backlash online, with netizens questioning theatre safety and management protocols.

One user wrote,''I’ll never understand this cringe pathetic celeb worship culture in South.''

Another user wrote,''Director: 'I want realistic effects.'Prabhas Fans: 'Say no more.' 🔥Box Office pe aag lagani thi, Theatre mein nahi!.''

Third user wrote,''We have to enjoy, but not like the destruction of theatre.''

Prabhas fans carry crocodiles into theatres

On the day of the release, fans celebrated as they tried to recreate the viral scene from the movie of Prabhas fighting with a crocodile.

In a video, fans were seen entering the cinema hall carrying dummy crocodiles. However, several fake AI-created videos were also shared online claiming that the crocodiles were real. But it was later confirmed that fans only carried fake crocodiles.

The Raja Saab movie review: Prabhas' horror-comedy is messy, bizarre and defies logic