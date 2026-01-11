Theri: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to re-release in theatres amid Jana Nayagan's delay, Check out date

With Jana Nayagan's release delayed, it seems like fans of Thalapathy Vijay have to wait a bit longer. However, not to dim the festive celebrations, producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu of V Creations has confirmed the re-release of the actor's hit film Theri and announced the date too. The 2016 film will soon mark its 10th anniversary.

When will Theri be re-released in cinemas?

The production company, V Creations, shared a new poster and confirmed the re-release of Theri worldwide on January 15. Directed by Atlee, this film not only grossed a massive amount at the Tamil box office but also became one of the biggest hits of that year.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Kendall Jenner breaks silence on rumors of her being a closeted lesbian

This news sparked tremendous excitement among Vijay fans, and nostalgia resurfaced on social media, making fans excited. One user wrote, "Thalapathy Pongal." Another user wrote, "Worldwide release, ah." “Thank you Theri Pongal,” wrote the third user.

All about Theri

Theri is a Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Atlee and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banner V Creations. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, it stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson and Naninika, among others.

The music was composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography handled by George C. Williams and editing by Ruben. Theri follows the story of DCP Vijaya Kumar, who goes into hiding to bring up his daughter in a safe environment. However, after her life is threatened by deadly gangsters, he must face his past to protect his daughter.

Reportedly, Theri was released on 14 April 2016 to positive reviews from critics and was one of the highest-grossing films. The film won three SIIMA Awards, three IIFA Utsavam Awards, two Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards and nine nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards South.

Also Read: Parul Gulati on working with Kapil Sharma and her journey as a businesswoman