/Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji's film preponed, will now release on this date

Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 will arrive earlier than expected. One of the most-awaited movies of the year brings back Rani in the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy as she sets out on the mission to solve another mission.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie is the third chapter of the Mardaani franchise, from Yash Raj Films.

Mardaani 3 release date: YRF prepones Rani Mukerji's film; drops first poster teaser

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Yash Raj Films has preponed the release date, and now the movie will release on Jan 30. It was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on Feb 27.

On Jan 10, the poster of the movie was revealed, featuring Mukerji as cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, standing in the midst of children with missing tags. ''She won't stop, until she rescues them all! #RaniMukerji is back as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. Rescue begins in cinemas near you on 30th Jan," read the caption.

Rani returns to play the role of dedicated cop Shivani, and this time she has to race against time as she apparently has a case to find the missing girls. The Mardaani franchise has always been about stories of crimes against women, and it has been made gripping with edge-of-the-seat thrills and great performances. Exact details of the plot have not been revealed yet.

Released in 2014, the first film of the franchise revolves around Shivani, who is solving the case of a kidnapped teenage girl, which leads her to uncover the secrets of human trafficking. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the movie did moderate business at the box office.

The second movie again stars Mukerji as a cop who is on a mission to catch a rapist and a murderer. In this movie, Vishal Jethwa's performance was outstanding,.