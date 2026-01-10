/Kendall Jenner breaks silence on rumors of her being a closeted lesbian: 'I'm not closing doors to experiences..'

Kendall Jenner is reacting to trolls most savagely. For several months now, speculation has been circulating online claiming that Jenner is a lesbian. After maintaining silence for a long time, the model has finally broken her silence, questioning how the narrative around her has developed and why people insist she is “hiding” her sexuality.

The Kardashian's star spoke out for the first time on the internet chat, who has been calling her a closeted lesbian.

Kendall Jenner on speculation about her sexuality

On the January 9 episode of Owen Thiele’s podcast In My Dreams, Kendall addressed the rumours surrounding her sexuality. She questioned why, if she were a lesbian, the conversation around it has been so harsh rather than welcoming.

"Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian," Kendall said on the podcast.

"You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it. It's not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It's not kind. It's very mean. It's very like, 'What the f--k are you doing?'" she added.

I can speak for myself: Kendall Jenner

Kendall, who does not identify as gay, went on to say that coming out is not an easy thing for anyone. However, she explained that she knows herself well enough to speak honestly about her own life. At the age of 30, the model said she believes she would already be out if that were the case.

"I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people," the Kardashians star explained.

"And I'm not saying that's an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I'd be out if I was. I'm not saying it's an easy thing. I'm just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I'd have no problem being that."

She added,"I think that there's this whole narrative that I'm hiding this thing ... I've seen really f------ up things that are like, 'It's bad for business,' and I'm like, 'What? How?' I don't understand it."

Concluding the conversation, Kendall made it clear she's not lesbian at this point in her life.

"All's to say, as of today, I am not," she said. "I don't think I will be, but I'm not closing doors to experiences in life."

Coming from the famous and widely talked-about Kardashian-Jenner family, Kendall has long been known for keeping her personal life, especially her romantic relationships, private. Over the years, she has been linked to well-known names such as Harry Styles, Devin Booker, and Bad Bunny.