/Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben officially married! Videos from their Christian wedding go viral; sister Kriti Sanon turns bridesmaid

Kriti Sanon's younger sister, Nupur Sanon, has officially tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben. Several videos of their dreamy Christian wedding held in Udaipur recently went viral, and the intimate ceremony was attended by family, close friends, and a handful of celebrities.

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's wedding

The newlywed couple has yet to release the official portraits, but several clips from the morning ceremony have taken over the internet. Nupur Sanon looked gorgeous in a classic off-shoulder white wedding gown, while Stebin Ben complemented her look in an off-white tuxedo jacket paired with a black lapel and bow tie.

In a viral clip, the couple can be seen celebrating with a three-tier wedding cake and raising a toast with champagne. Kriti Sanon was also spotted in the video, visibly emotional and cheering alongside family and friends. The actress turned into a bridesmaid for her sister's wedding and twinned with the bridal squad in an aqua blue gown.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy attended the wedding

As per reports, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy were among the celebrities who attended the ceremony. The actresses posted glimpses of the wedding on their Instagram stories, dressed in elegant blue. Celebrity makeup artist Aasif Ahmed and fashion stylist Sukriti Grover also shared rare moments from the celebrations.

Haldi and sangeet ceremonies

Earlier, videos from Nupur and Stebin's haldi and sangeet ceremonies also went viral. The events saw energetic performances by the bride, Kriti, and close friends. The major highlights of the evening were Kriti dancing with her mother to Dil Tu Jaan Tu, and the actress's performance with actor Varun Sharma on Lollipop.

About Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben

The duo made their relationship public last week by posting pictures from their proposal in Mumbai. Posting photos of Stebin Ben going down on one knee, Nupur Sanon had written, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say." As per reports, the couple started dating in 2023 and has been spotted together at several events.