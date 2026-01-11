/The Raja Saab box office collection Day 2: How much Prabhas’ horror comedy earned on the first Saturday

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, saw a significant drop in the box office numbers on its second day. Although the horror-comedy experienced an impressive opening on Day 1, it failed to draw the audience the following day.

The Raja Saab box office collection on Day 2

According to Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned Rs 27.83 crore on Day 2 across all languages in India, marking a decline from its opening-day collection of Rs 53.75 crore. This brings the film’s India net total to Rs 90.73 crore after two days.

Coming to global numbers, the film has collected a worldwide gross of Rs 138.4 crore, out of which around Rs 30 crore comes from overseas markets. Reportedly, India's gross collection after two days is Rs 108.4 crore.

Occupancy figures

On Saturday, the Telugu version marked an occupancy of 44%, with morning shows opening at 28.95%. However, the occupancy showed a slight rise as the day progressed, and the night shows had 51.25% footfalls.

The Hindi version reportedly had an overall 12.95% occupancy, with morning shows at 6.72%, and night shows at 19.45%. The Tamil version saw slightly better footfall with an overall 21.11% occupancy, and night shows touched 34.43%.

Language-wise collections

Language-wise, the film heavily depended on the Telugu market. As per reports, on Day 2, the Telugu version earned Rs 22.38 crore, taking its two-day total to Rs 78.68 crore. The Hindi version collected Rs 5.2 crore on Saturday, with a total of Rs 11.2 crore.

The Tamil version only reached Rs 15 lakh on Day 2, while Kannada and Malayalam versions earned Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, respectively.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory. It features Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Zarina Wahab, with music composed by Thaman S.