/Haq: Alia Bhatt roots for Yami Gautam's outstanding performance, says 'You are pure craft, heart and all things gold'

Vanshika Raghav
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jan 11, 2026, 18:54 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 18:54 IST
Alia Bhatt roots for Yami Gautam Photograph: (X)

Haq is a courtroom drama centred on justice and inner strength. Not only the audience, but many Bollywood celebrities have also praised the actors' performances in the movie, and with Yami Gautam delivering a standout role, Alia Bhatt didn't step back to root for her.

After the release of Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, many celebrities came forward to appreciate the film, including Alia Bhatt. The actress showered praise for Gautam's brilliant and fearless performance in the courtroom drama. Despite being considered a flop at the theatrical run, the film has been appreciated by audiences as well celebrities.

Alia Bhatt praises Yami Gautam’s powerful performance

Alia Bhatt applauded Yami Gautam on social media for her phenomenal performance in Haq. She shared a post of the movie on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Queen @yamigautam, you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in Haq! One of my top female performances of all time...As i mentioned over the phone too.. am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all."


In the post, the actress mentioned that she already had a conversation with Gautam regarding the movie, and didn't hesitate to show that she loved her role in the film.

Alia Bhatt praises Yami Gautam Photograph: (Instagram)

Yami Gautam reposted the story and replied

Yami Gautam reposted Alia Bhatt's story on her Instagram and responded with kind words. She wrote, “It takes a brilliant actor & gem of a person herself to be so generous with her perspective! Have always admired your work & ethics, Alia! Such a heartfelt & honest conversation we had this morning! To many more of such moments & always rooting for one another, celebrating this empowerment today & everyday.”

About the movie: Haq

Directed by Suparn Verma, it is a real-life story which centres on Abbas (Emraan Hashmi) and Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam), a muslim couple who drag their marriage to the court. After being abandoned by her husband for a second wife and facing attempts to be silenced through triple talaq, Shazia fights her way to the Supreme Court. She advocates for women's rights, religious principles, and the call for a Uniform Civil Code for thousands of women who faced the issue just for the sake of their children and a peaceful life.

