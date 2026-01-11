/In pics | Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben share glimpses from their dreamy Christian wedding

Published: Jan 11, 2026, 18:26 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 18:26 IST
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have finally shared the official pictures of their wedding ceremony that took place in Udaipur. It was attended by the family and close friends, including actress Kriti Sanon, who joined the bridesmaid squad.
1 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)
Nupur Sanon marries Stebin Ben
Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have shared glimpses of their fairy tale Christian wedding on Sunday. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur on Saturday, in the presence of family and close friends. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds shared their first official wedding pictures on social media after several clips from the venue went viral.
2 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)
The couple shares a wedding glimpse
Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever." Nupur Sanon looks radiant in the pictures, dressed in an off-shoulder white wedding gown featuring lace detailing and a sheer veil. While the groom complements the look in a cream-toned three-piece suit, adorned with a classic bow tie.
3 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon joins bridesmaid squad
Kriti Sanon participated in her sister's wedding by twinning with the bridesmaids in a green off-shoulder dress. In one of the clips that earlier surfaced on social media, the actress looked visibly emotional during the pre-wedding events. In the latest post shared by the newlywed, Nupur can be seen walking down the aisle with her father and Stebin Ben, making a stylish entry with his groomsmen.
4 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)
Wishes pour in
As soon as the photos surfaced, fans flooded social media with love and wishes for the couple. Celebrities like Amyra Dastur, Mouni Roy, Tahira Kashyap, and Maanayata Dutt also congratulated "the most beautiful couple," and netizens are waiting for more pictures and videos from the pre-wedding ceremonies, including haldi and sangeet that took place earlier.
5 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)
Mumbai proposal went viral
A few days ago, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shared their proposal photos that quickly took over the internet. The couple had largely kept their relationship private until they announced their engagement on social media. Nupur had posted the proposal photos, writing, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say," while flaunting her diamond ring.
6 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)
Ceremonies are far from over
Before the Christian wedding, several clips from the pre-wedding festivities, including a haldi and sangeet ceremony, went viral on the internet, which saw high-energy dance performances by family and friends, including Kriti Sanon. Reportedly, the couple is also expected to marry with traditional Hindu rituals in Udaipur on Sunday.