/Golden Globes 2026: When and where to watch, nominees, presenters, host, special honorary award- Full details inside

The Golden Globes 2026 are just a few hours away! The award ceremony begins on January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. It is set to kick off with glamour, big stars, and exciting wins. The award night celebrates the best in films and television from the past year, while promising a night full of remarkable moments, unforgettable speeches, the iconic red carpet fashion, and strong competition among the categories. Check the details for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes below.
When and where are the Golden Globes 2026 taking place?
The Golden Globes 2026 will be held on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The venue has been consistent and has become the iconic home for the Golden Globes for over 60 years, known for its classic Hollywood yet vintage charm.
The ceremony will air live in the evening in the United States. It will broadcast from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM (ET) and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM (PT) on the CBS Television Network. If you miss any part of it, you can stream it on Paramount+. Indian viewers can watch it early on Monday, January 12, at 5:30 am on JioHotstar.
Who is hosting the Golden Globes 2026?
The versatile comedian and actress, Nikki Glaser, is returning as the host for the second year in a row. After receiving much praise for her humour and confidence last year, Glaser has been chosen again to host the event.
Golden Globes 2026: Nominees for the Night
This year’s nominations feature a mix of impressive, big-budget productions and critically praised storylines.
In films, Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another secured its spot as a top contender, leading with 9 nominations and becoming one of the most talked-about films of the year.
Following it are Sentimental Value with eight nominations, Sinners with seven, Hamnet with six, and Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good with five nominations each, among others.
In the TV categories, popular and critically acclaimed series The White Lotus and Adolescence rose to the top in the race for Golden Globes.
Check the list below for all the nominees.
Best Film- Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Film - Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
TV category
Only Murders in the Building
The White Lotus
The Diplomat
Pluribus
The Pitt
Slow Horses
Severance
Best limited series or TV movie
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Female Actor- Drama
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Best Male Actor- Drama
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Best Female Actor - Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Male Actor - Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Supporting Female Actor
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best supporting male actor
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Best non-English language film
It Was Just An Accident (France)
No Other Choice (South Korea)
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sirat (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best cinematic and box office achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
K-Pop Demon Hunters
Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best animated feature
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba- Infinity Castle
Elio
Pop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best drama series
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best musical or comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best male actor, limited series or TV movie
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys- The Beast in Me
Best female actor, limited series or TV movie
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Presenters, Special Honorary Awards, and What to Expect
The award night will feature numerous global stars on stage as presenters. The confirmed lineup includes Priyanka Chopra, Miley Cyrus, Julia Roberts, Mila Kunis, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Zoë Kravitz.
The evening will also feature special honorary awards, honouring legendary contributions to the cinema and television industries. Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren are among the celebrities to be honoured with the night's most prestigious awards for their extraordinary talent and charm in shaping the entertainment industry.
Before the main event, viewers can enjoy the red carpet coverage for fashion inspiration or critique, demonstrating that all the pre-show glamour is just as significant as the actual awards ceremony.