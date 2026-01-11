/Golden Globes 2026: When and where to watch, nominees, presenters, host, special honorary award- Full details inside

The Golden Globes 2026 are just a few hours away! The award ceremony begins on January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. It is set to kick off with glamour, big stars, and exciting wins. The award night celebrates the best in films and television from the past year, while promising a night full of remarkable moments, unforgettable speeches, the iconic red carpet fashion, and strong competition among the categories. Check the details for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes below.

When and where are the Golden Globes 2026 taking place?

The Golden Globes 2026 will be held on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The venue has been consistent and has become the iconic home for the Golden Globes for over 60 years, known for its classic Hollywood yet vintage charm.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The ceremony will air live in the evening in the United States. It will broadcast from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM (ET) and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM (PT) on the CBS Television Network. If you miss any part of it, you can stream it on Paramount+. Indian viewers can watch it early on Monday, January 12, at 5:30 am on JioHotstar.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes 2026?

The versatile comedian and actress, Nikki Glaser, is returning as the host for the second year in a row. After receiving much praise for her humour and confidence last year, Glaser has been chosen again to host the event.

Golden Globes 2026: Nominees for the Night

This year’s nominations feature a mix of impressive, big-budget productions and critically praised storylines.

In films, Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another secured its spot as a top contender, leading with 9 nominations and becoming one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Following it are Sentimental Value with eight nominations, Sinners with seven, Hamnet with six, and Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good with five nominations each, among others.

In the TV categories, popular and critically acclaimed series The White Lotus and Adolescence rose to the top in the race for Golden Globes.

Check the list below for all the nominees.

Best Film- Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Film - Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

TV category

Only Murders in the Building

The White Lotus

The Diplomat

Pluribus

The Pitt

Slow Horses

Severance

Best limited series or TV movie

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Female Actor- Drama

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Best Male Actor- Drama

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Best Female Actor - Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Male Actor - Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Supporting Female Actor

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best supporting male actor

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best non-English language film

It Was Just An Accident (France)

No Other Choice (South Korea)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirat (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best cinematic and box office achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

K-Pop Demon Hunters

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best animated feature

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba- Infinity Castle

Elio

Pop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best drama series

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best musical or comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best male actor, limited series or TV movie

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys- The Beast in Me

Best female actor, limited series or TV movie

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Presenters, Special Honorary Awards, and What to Expect

The award night will feature numerous global stars on stage as presenters. The confirmed lineup includes Priyanka Chopra, Miley Cyrus, Julia Roberts, Mila Kunis, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Zoë Kravitz.

The evening will also feature special honorary awards, honouring legendary contributions to the cinema and television industries. Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren are among the celebrities to be honoured with the night's most prestigious awards for their extraordinary talent and charm in shaping the entertainment industry.