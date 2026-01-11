T.K Carter, best known for Space Jam, dies at 69

Renowned American actor T.K. Carter, best known for his roles in the films The Thing, Doctor Detroit, Southern Comfort and Space Jam, among others, has reportedly died at the age of 69. His publicist, Freeman, confirmed the death. Fans across social media mourned the demise of the Hollywood actor. Let's delve in to know the main reason for his death.

Main reason of death of T.K Carter; condolences pour in from netizens

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, T. Carter's publicist, Tony Freeman, announced his death. In the statement he said, "T.K. Carter was a consummate professional and a genuine soul whose talent transcended genres. He brought laughter, truth and humanity to every role he touched. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and fans alike."

Reportedly, the actor was found dead on Friday in his home in Duarte, California, and no foul play has been suspected. The authorities are yet to reveal the main cause of death. Soon after the news of his death, netizens took to social media to pay tributes and condolences.

One user wrote, "T.K. Carter, known for screen performances in The Thing and Space Jam, among other Hollywood productions, has died at 69. The comedian and actor was found dead at home in Duarte, California, on Friday, January 9. A cause of death has not been announced."

Another user wrote, "It is sad news to announce the death of a good friend of mine, actor TK Carter, December 18, 1956–January 9, 2026... Rest in power, my brother. Super great guy and a great actor… he passed away at the age of 69. Rest in power, king."

"Actor T.K. Carter was found dead at his California home at 69. #RIP", wrote the third user

All about T.K Carter

Born in New York City, T.K. Carter made his acting debut in an episode of Police Woman. Carter also made appearances on Good Times, The Sinbad Show, The Steve Harvey Show, A Different World, and in the television films Polly and its 1990 sequel.

He is known for many comedic performances, such as the street-smart Chester in Seems Like Old Times and the karaoke-singing Iceman in Ski Patrol. He is also known for playing slightly nervous characters, such as the rollerskating chef Nauls in John Carpenter's The Thing, as well as the unfortunate National Guardsman, Cribbs, in Walter Hill's Southern Comfort.