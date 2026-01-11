/Winter hair care routine: 7 tips to tackle dryness, frizz and hair fall

Winter is not just harsh on the skin, but also on your hair. Due to the lack of moisture in cold air, the locks are often left dry, brittle, frizzy, and more prone to breakage, dandruff, and hair fall. Therefore. It's important to take some extra care of your hair throughout the colder months. Here are seven simple yet effective tips to protect your hair from winter damage.

Cover your hair

It is essential to cover your hair during winter to protect it from cold winds. But ensure that you don't use tight wool or cotton fabrics, as they can lead to friction and cause breakage. Opt for loose-fitting hats, preferably silk or satin.

Hydration is necessary

During winter, the hair care routine must include a nourishing conditioner after shampooing to be safe from dryness. A light-weight hair oil also works in the colder season. Additionally, drinking enough water is also important to restore hydration from within.

Hot showers not safe

Hot showers feel great during winter, but they can make the scalp dry and frizzy by stripping natural oils. It is ideal to use lukewarm water for washing. Remember to limit the use of blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons whenever possible.

Avoid stepping out with wet hair

Stepping outside with damp hair can cause the strands to freeze, raising the risk of breakage. Wet hair is delicate, so ensure that you dry it completely before going out. To achieve the best results, consider using the blow dryer on a low heat setting.

Trim regularly

With regular trims every 4-8 weeks, you can remove dry, split ends and prevent further damage. It is also recommended to add a moisturising treatment during winter trims for better hair.

Avoid overwashing

Do not wash your hair daily during winter, as it takes away the natural oils that protect and nourish the scalp. Two or three times a week is ideal. Use sulfate-free shampoos to protect your hair.

Take care of the diet