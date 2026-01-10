/No tag on social media, contact via lawyers: David and Victoria Beckham 'devastated' by Brooklyn's legal move: Source

The feud between parents David and Victoria Beckham and their son, Brooklyn Beckham, continues to grow deeper, with no signs of slowing down. The eldest son of the Beckhams has been estranged from his family for a long time. Recently, he has taken a shocking step against his parents by reportedly sending them a legal notice, warning them against any direct contact.

The notice has reportedly escalated the ongoing family rift that has been brewing for several months.

Brooklyn Beckham sends David & Victoria a legal notice with no contact

The entire Beckham family, especially parents David and Victoria, are super active on social media. This legal notice has reportedly been sent to instruct them to have no contact via social media, including no tagging.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola blocked his parents in December. This reportedly came after Victoria liked a roast chicken video that Brooklyn shared.



The Sun has learned that the blocking came after weeks of frustration from Brooklyn and Nicola, who felt their requests for private reconciliation were ignored.

Why has Brooklyn Beckham sent his parents a legal letter?



The cracks in the Beckham family have been clear for a while now, especially when Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were missing from key family events, such as Sir David’s 50th birthday bash or even when the famous footballer was knighted by King Charles on Nov. 4.

But as the parents continued to reach out to him directly, Brooklyn has now given his parents a clear warning, saying there should be no contact.

A source close to the family told The Sun that now they can only reach out to him through lawyers.

“Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heartbreaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents. The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately not publicly. He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately. For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care,” the lawyer said.

Things have reportedly become very bad between the Beckhams and Brooklyn. Last month, after Victoria liked a video of Brooklyn, he was not only quick to block his parents but his siblings as well.

Cruz 20, posted last month, “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I."

However, Brooklyn is connected with his grandparents and is happy with them.

However, it is not known whether the parents have reacted to the letter or not.