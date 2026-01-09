/From Mumbai to Milan: Prada captures the essence of Indian Chai in a perfume bottle

If you are a fan of the Indian tea or chai -as it's called- then this one is for you. Luxury brand Prada has launched a chai-inspired perfume called Infusion de Santal Chai. For those who cannot function without multiple rounds of chai in a day, this perfume is bound to be a hit. Now you can wear that familiar smell, which has been uplifting your mood for years.

Prada’s chai-scented perfume launch

The fragrance is part of Prada’s unisex Les Infusions collection and leans into it as an experience rather than just a flavour. The new fragrance was announced on January 7 through Prada’s official social media channels. The minimalist video just showcases a brown toned perfume bottle. The video features creamy tea visuals flowing over sandalwood bark as green cardamom pods are visible in the background. Cardamom is an important ingredient in the popular masala chai

More about Prada Infusion de Santal Chai According to the official Prada Beauty website, Infusion de Santal Chai has a woody and milky fragrance. The key notes of the perfume list Chai Latte Accord, sandalwood, citrus and musks.

The brand describes the scent as one that “unexpectedly fuses creamy sandalwood with the spicy notes of chai latte accord, creating a warm and cosy scent, lifted by a fresh touch of citrus and cardamom, plus the clean and comforting facets of musks.” Put simply, it is meant to feel warm and soft.

The perfume is priced at $190, which is approximately Rs 17,083. The perfume’s price places it as a luxury commodity and not something that most would buy easily.

