/Dhurandhar: Vivek Oberoi calls Ranveer Singh's action-thriller 'more than cinema'

Among several celebrities, Vivek Oberoi is the latest actor who came forward to praise Aditya Dhar’s recent blockbuster, Dhurandhar, calling it bold, intense, and impactful. Taking it to his social media handles, he appreciated the direction and performances of the star cast, especially Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. He also compared the film to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Let's delve in to know more details.

Vivek Oberoi praises Dhurandhar, describing it as a “jarring shock”

Vivek Oberoi recently shared a long and enthralled reaction after watching Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. He penned a note on Instagram and X, “I finally watched Dhurandhar after missing it in the GCC, and I am mind-blown. This is more than cinema; it is the jarring shock of a switch being flicked in a pitch-black room.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The actor added, “If you have ever stood in the heavy, airless silence of a martyr’s home, where the walls are crowded with memories, but the chairs remain perpetually empty. If you have felt the cold breath of history in corridors where the unsung gave their ‘tomorrow’ for our ‘peaceful’ today. If you have looked into the eyes of a child who only knows their father through the glass of a framed photograph, then you will recognise the pulse of this film. Outrage is a luxury for those who have never had to face the facts; for the rest of us, this is simply the truth.”

Aditya Dhar’s direction wins big applause

Vivek Oberoi gave a shoutout to the mastermind behind the film, Aditya Dhar, writing in his story, “@AdityaDharFilms doesn’t just narrate; he lets the story bleed and dares you to take your eyes off the screen for the full 3 hours and 34 minutes. This cinematic brilliance shines through the lens of a director who is devoted not to spectacle, but to the craft itself, every frame casting a spell on the viewer, every character etched masterfully.”

The actor also compared the film to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, saying, “A film that has not just pushed the envelope but ripped it apart, just like Animal did in 2023.”

Vivek Oberoi puts up a story on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Photograph: (Instagram)

Vivek Oberoi praises the esteemed performances of the star cast

Vivek went on to describe each cast member, starting with Ranveer Singh: “The cast has surrendered to the film with a fearlessness that is rare. @RanveerOfficial burns with a subterranean fire, simmering under restraint, proving that silence can be more haunting than any roar.”

He moved on to the most talked-about character, Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, calling him “magnificent.” He added, “The power in that gaze, that smile, and the intensity of the ‘Kasainuma’ violence—this Dakait captures your heart.”

Talking about the standout performances of other members of the star-studded film, he wrote, “@ActorMadhavan is the intellectual steel—the calm eye within a lethal storm, the patriotic mastermind whom I am excited to see more of in Part 2. My legendary brother @duttsanjay and @rampalarjun bring a weathered, granite-like gravity that makes the shadows of the frontlines feel tangible.”

Dhurandhar box office report

Dhurandhar was released in cinemas on December 5, 2025. The movie has now surpassed the lifetime business of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's Hindi version. Moreover, the movie has also overtaken SS Rajamouli's RRR domestic box office collection, which is Rs 782 crore.