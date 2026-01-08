/Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar-Tabu's horror-comedy to release on THIS date

Akshay Kumar and Tabu will be back on the big screen after 25 years in Bhooth Bangla, and fans are eagerly waiting for the pairing. But it will be seeing a bit of delay, as the makers have announced a new release date. However, the horror-comedy will be releasing this year. Let's delve in to know more details.

When will Bhooth Bangla be released?

Production house Balaji Motion Pictures took to their social media handles and announced a new release date. Sharing the post of Akshay Kumar's poster, the caption read, "Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May, 2026. See you in cinemas. #BhoothBangla."

However, fans are being impatient and asked in the comment section if they could get a motion video. One user wrote, "Any motion video release along with date announcement would have been better." Another user wrote, "Can't wait to watch @akshaykumar Paaji in #BhoothBangla." “The OG actor and director, Akshay and Priyadarshan, are coming with Bhooth Bangla,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Bhooth Bangla's earlier scheduled release date was April 2, 2026.

All about Bhooth Bangla

The movie marks the reunion of Tabu with Akshay and the renowned director after the 2000 superhit comedy Hera Pheri.

Bhooth Bangla is one of the most-anticipated projects of the year that fans are eagerly waiting to watch. Announced on Akshay's birthday on September 9, 2024, the project marks the first collaboration between Akshay and Priyadarshan in over 14 years. Their last film together was Khatta Meetha (2010).

The actor-director duo has given several hits like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more.