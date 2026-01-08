Google Preferred
Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar-Tabu's horror-comedy to release on THIS date

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 10:42 IST | Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 10:42 IST
Akshay Kumar's poster from Bhooth Bangla Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which is set to hit the big screens this year, has had a new release date unveiled by the makers. Read more to know. 

Akshay Kumar and Tabu will be back on the big screen after 25 years in Bhooth Bangla, and fans are eagerly waiting for the pairing. But it will be seeing a bit of delay, as the makers have announced a new release date. However, the horror-comedy will be releasing this year. Let's delve in to know more details.

When will Bhooth Bangla be released?

Production house Balaji Motion Pictures took to their social media handles and announced a new release date. Sharing the post of Akshay Kumar's poster, the caption read, "Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May, 2026. See you in cinemas. #BhoothBangla."

However, fans are being impatient and asked in the comment section if they could get a motion video. One user wrote, "Any motion video release along with date announcement would have been better." Another user wrote, "Can't wait to watch @akshaykumar Paaji in #BhoothBangla." “The OG actor and director, Akshay and Priyadarshan, are coming with Bhooth Bangla,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Bhooth Bangla's earlier scheduled release date was April 2, 2026.

All about Bhooth Bangla

The movie marks the reunion of Tabu with Akshay and the renowned director after the 2000 superhit comedy Hera Pheri.

Bhooth Bangla is one of the most-anticipated projects of the year that fans are eagerly waiting to watch. Announced on Akshay's birthday on September 9, 2024, the project marks the first collaboration between Akshay and Priyadarshan in over 14 years. Their last film together was Khatta Meetha (2010).

The actor-director duo has given several hits like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, and the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar.

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion.

