/The Bluff: Priyanka Chopra's fierce pirate look in a brutal face-off with Karl Urban

Priyanka Chopra is back with a bang! The desi girl will be seen in a gritty drama titled The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. The first-look images of the actors were unveiled by Esquire magazine and were shared by Priyanka Chopra on social media. The series of pictures has showcased a dark and violent theme. Let's delve in to know more details.

First look of Priyanka Chopra in The Bluff

In the series of pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen in a pirate outfit, in an encounter with Karl Urban's character. While, on the other hand, Karl Urban has been fighting her off. Along with the pictures, the caption read, "Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary. #TheBluff February 25, 2026. Only on @primevideo.

Much to the excitement of fans, the comment section was filled with curiosity. One user wrote, "Queen @priyankachopra is truly ready for the mayhem to unleash the bluff; here we come, PCManiac, love always." Another user wrote, "So excited, can't wait." “Just next level, making Indians proud,” wrote the third user.

All about The Bluff

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the movie will feature Priyanka Chopra in the role of pirate. Written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, it will also star Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.

The film will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026. Reportedly, the premise of the film is set in the late 19th-century Caribbean; a former female pirate must protect her family when her past catches up to her.