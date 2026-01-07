Sophie Turner's favourite Bollywood actress is not Priyanka Chopra but THIS star

Sophie Turner, a Hollywood actress best known for her role in Game of Thrones, recently made headlines for her candid talk about Indian cinema and its superstars. Turner expressed her admiration for Indian films and praised Shah Rukh Khan, calling him the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time). What caught the attention of netizens was her choice of favourite actress. Let's take a look and know who her favourite heroine from Bollywood is.

Sophie Turner picks Deepika Padukone as her Favourite Bollywood Actress

While promoting her upcoming series, Steal, the actress, in an interview with Firstpost, was asked if she keeps track of Bollywood or who is her favourite actor or actress.

On this Turner shared, “Oh my gosh, that's tough. I mean, Shah Rukh Khan's the GOAT, right? But, I mean, I love Deepika, I think she's amazing."

She also stated, "I love watching RRR. I'd actually love to be in a Bollywood movie. I'd love to do the dance. I think it's such a spectacle, and they are so beautiful. It's kind of unlike anything I think we will ever see on a Western film set. And yeah, I'd love to be involved in one, one day.”

Fans React to Sophie Turner’s Bollywood Love

As soon as Turner’s interview praising the Bollywood star surfaced all over social media, fans flooded it with their heartfelt reactions, especially Indian fans.

Many appreciated her genuine admiration for Bollywood stars. However, some fans expressed confusion over her decision not to choose Priyanka Chopra as her favourite actress, especially considering their past bond.

Reacting to the viral clip, many SRK's fans came forward while writing, “SRK brings glory to India across the world. He is a true Indian and a real global superstar who represents the country with dignity, talent, and pride on the international stage.”