/The Housemaid sequel confirmed! Sydney Sweeney to reprise her role as Millie in the psychological thriller

Lionsgate has confirmed the sequel to its hit psychological thriller, The Housemaid, as it received a strong box-office response worldwide. Reportedly, the upcoming film is titled The Housemaid’s Secret, and is based on the second novel in author Freida McFadden’s bestselling trilogy. As per a report by Deadline, Sydney Sweeney returns in the lead role.

Reportedly, within just two and a half weeks since its release, the film has earned around $133 million worldwide, with more than $75 million in the US alone.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sydney Sweeney reprises her role

Reportedly, Sweeney is all set to return as Millie in the sequel. The story revolves around a young woman who tries to rebuild her life, but ends up in an unsettling domestic situation. Director Paul Feig is also joining the team along with Michele Morrone, who portrays Enzo, the Winchesters’ groundskeeper.

Filming is expected to begin later this year.

Adam Fogelson on The Housemaid's sequel

Talking about the sequel, Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said, "It’s clear from both the global box office and the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly and audibly to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next."

He further added, "We believed in these stories from the very beginning, and we are beyond excited to bring the next chapter of Millie’s story to life on screen. The Housemaid’s Secret is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing moviegoing experience."

Speaking on the same line, Paul Feig said, “It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our cast and crew. We’re fortunate that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to bring this next story to audiences.”

About The Housemaid