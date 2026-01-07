/No alimony: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban officially divorced; custody details inside

Nicole Kidman, 58, and Keith Urban are officially divorced after a 19-year marriage. The settlement was finalised in a Nashville court on January 6, following the divorce filed by Kidman three months ago. As per reports, the duo had been separated around September 2025.

No alimony or child support

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to a report by People, the ex couple have already settled all matters related to assets and custody, with mutually agreeing to waive any claims to alimony and child support. Reportedly, as part of the settlement, both Kidman and Urban will handle their own legal fees and expenses of the divorce proceedings.

Kidman had filed for divorce on September 30, 2025, due to "marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences." As per Tennessee law, couples with minor children can only be granted a divorce after a 90-day waiting period, which has now concluded.

Custody details

As per the parenting agreement included in the divorce settlement, Kidman will serve as the primary residential parent to their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, and they will be residing with her for 306 days each year.

On the other hand, Keith Urban, 58, will reportedly spend the remaining 59 days with the children, along with alternate weekends from 10 am on Saturday to 6 pm on Sunday.

The agreement also states that both Kidman and Urban share joint responsibility for major decisions concerning their kid's education, health, and overall welfare. An excerpt from the parenting plan states that the former couple should "behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced."

It further adds that neither parent will speak negatively about the other and will encourage the daughters to maintain strong relationships with both of them.