/Jamie Campbell Bower's filmography beyond Vecna - Harry Potter to The Twilight Saga

Jamie Campbell Bower's performance as Vecna is super chilling. But before he got the major breakthrough, the actor had left his presence felt in every role he had played.
The first name that comes to mind when looking at Jamie Campbell Bower is either Vecna or Henry Creel. With his mind-blowing performance as a villain in the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things, Bower has become one of the most iconic antagonists of the OTT world, or even celluloid. The Duffer Brothers' show has changed the game for Bower and has given him the limelight that the actor and his career deserved. Much before he became Vecna, Bower had delivered some mind-blowing performances that deserve to be noticed and celebrated.
Days after Stranger Things wraps up its decade-long run, we take a look at Bower's career, his performances, and much more.
Bower terrorized the town of Hawkins with his gruesome appearance and chilling voice as Vecna, the town's villain. Before Number One became the villain; he was a boy named Henry Creel, who had superpowers and was experimented on by Dr. Brenner at Hawkins Lab.
Bower landed his first acting gig in 2007 with Tim Burton's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's musical. The movie boasts a talented cast, including Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, and Alan Rickman. In the film, Jamie Campbell Bower plays Anthony Hope.
Bower left a long-lasting impression with his vampire expressions in his breakthrough role in The Twilight Saga: New Moon. In the movie, he portrayed Caius, one of the three ancient leaders of the Volturi. He reprised his role in the sequels The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and Part 2.
In this World War II movie, which was a huge hit in Denmark, Bower plays the role of Jack, a British airman who is the pilot of a de Havilland Mosquito that crashes in the occupied Netherlands. As he tries to escape safely, he is found and shot dead. His role was small, but his performance left a lasting impression.
Years before he became famous as Vecna, Bower gave an unforgettable performance when he played the role of a young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. The flashbacks tells the story of Grindelwald and Dumbledore.