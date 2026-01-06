/Jamie Campbell Bower's filmography beyond Vecna - Harry Potter to The Twilight Saga

The first name that comes to mind when looking at Jamie Campbell Bower is either Vecna or Henry Creel. With his mind-blowing performance as a villain in the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things, Bower has become one of the most iconic antagonists of the OTT world, or even celluloid. The Duffer Brothers' show has changed the game for Bower and has given him the limelight that the actor and his career deserved. Much before he became Vecna, Bower had delivered some mind-blowing performances that deserve to be noticed and celebrated.



Days after Stranger Things wraps up its decade-long run, we take a look at Bower's career, his performances, and much more.

