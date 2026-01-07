/Nicolas Cage turns 62: From Leaving Las Vegas to Ghost Rider- 7 must-watch movies of the Oscar-winner on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Nicolas Cage is an American actor and film producer who has cemented his place with his remarkable work while entertaining his fans and the audience for decades. From Ghost Rider to his Oscar-winning movie, Leaving Las Vegas, check the actor's seven best movies.
Nicolas Cage, the Oscar-winning actor, turns 62 on January 7th. Known for his intense screen presence and bold role choices, over the decades, Cage has starred in numerous blockbuster hits and won an Academy Award for his performance in Leaving Las Vegas. On his birthday, let's look at some of his best works to celebrate his birthday.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Nicolas Cage plays Ghost Rider in the critically acclaimed action movie. It follows the stunt motorcyclist Johnny Blaze, the Ghost Rider, who joins hands with the Devil to safeguard his father. But years later, the Devil reappear and gives some special powers to Johnny to fight off and destroy Blackheart, played by Wes Bentley, the Devil's son.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Mike Figgis's Oscar-winning movie features Nicolas Cage as Ben Sanderson, a screenwriter whose life is destroyed because of alcoholism, and he eventually loses everything. He then decides to move to Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets Sera, played by Elisabeth Shue, a prostitute, with whom he forms a deep relationship.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the action thriller, Nicolas Cage portrays Dr Stanley Goodspeed. The story centres on Brigadier General Francis X. Hummel, played by Ed Harris, who takes 81 tourists hostage on Alcatraz Island and threatens San Francisco with deadly gas rockets. This leads the government to make a team including Goodspeed (Nicolas Cage) with a former British spy, John Patrick Mason (Sean Connery), to stop him.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Nicolas Cage plays Castor Troy, a criminal, who decides to plant a time bomb to ruin LA. A drastic turn comes when he gets arrested by an FBI agent, Sean, played by John Travolta, who gets Castor's face surgery to find the bomb.
Where to watch: Netflix
In the romantic comedy movie, Cage acts as Charlie Lang, who is a cop. He promises to split lottery winnings with waitress Yvonne Biasi (Bridget Fonda) as a tip when he can't afford to pay her. Fortunately, he wins the money and decides to fulfil his promise, but this results in upsetting his own wife, Muriel, played by Rosie Perez.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Oscar winner plays Herbert I in the comedy crime drama. The movie focuses on him and his wife, Edwina 'Ed' McDunnough, played by Holly Hunter, who are struggling with their lives as a childless couple and cannot adopt because of Herbert's criminal past. Their yearning forced them to commit a crime while kidnapping the child of a rich businessman.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Andrew Niccol's crime thriller stars Nicolas Cage as Yuri Orlov, who becomes a notorious, globe-trotting arms dealer, profiting himself by selling weapons to warlords, terrorists, and governments, all while being pursued by an incorruptible Interpol agent.