/Conformity Gate theory explained: Fans say Stranger Things ending was fake, episode 9 coming?

Stranger Things has wrapped up its run after nine years. The final episode of the Netflix superhit sci-fi series premiered on New Year’s Eve, showing the Nerds and the whole gang defeating Vecna in what many fans felt was a rather unsatisfactory ending. The last fight and the smooth and happy ending has left audiences unimpressed.

Less than a week after the show premiered, fans came up with a wild theory known as Conformity Gate. But what exactly is it? Is it true? Have the makers reacted to it? Let’s find out.

What is the Stranger Things Conformity Gate Theory?

The popular sci-fi series ended in a way that left fans divided, leading to multiple theories about how the show should have ended. However, many fans began collecting clues from the final episode and came up with the idea that this might not actually be the real ending.

According to the theory, there could be another episode, a ninth one, that would be the true conclusion of the show.



This wild theory quickly took over social media, with fans arguing and giving clues suggesting that Stranger Things’ seemingly smooth ending might actually be an illusion created by Vecna.



The Ending Is Vecna’s Illusion

The theory that took the internet by storm claims that Vecna (played by Jamie Campbell Bower) created an illusion of a happy ending, and that the gang was never truly able to defeat the Mind Flayer.

What fueled these rumours were several Easter eggs that fans claim to have found in the final episode. One such example is a screenshot from the graduation ceremony that has gone viral.

In the scene, the group is shown sitting in the same pattern. Fans noticed that they are all seated together with their hands positioned similarly to Henry Creel’s pose.

Another Easter egg that sparked discussion is a lineup of Dungeons & Dragons books shown in the climax. Fans claim the books spell out “X A LIE,” which many believe suggests that Dimension X was a lie.

Many fans are also convinced that a new episode with the actual climax will be released soon, with January 7 being speculated as the possible release date for the ninth episode.

What are fans saying about the theory?

Netizens and their theories have gone viral, leading many to believe something more is happening, and even prompting some viewers to rewatch the show.

Pointing out the Conformity Gate theory, one user suggested that Mike is the one distracting everyone with the happy ending.



Fans also commented on the graduation ceremony, where students are seated in a manner very similar to Vecna’s posture. Even the Wheeler family is shown with short haircuts, which fans say resemble Vecna’s hairstyle.

One user wrote on X:''I think Mike is keeping the party “happy” and distracted from what is really happening, especially since even the graduation felt strange. Everyone, including the people in the back, was positioned the same way as Henry. That feels too intentional to be a coincidence.''

Another user on X wrote,''Mike even has similar hairstyle and glasses as Henry, and as Lucas said, “I don’t believe in coincidences.''

A Reddit user wrote,''There are some arguments that could be explained by a production mistake or something similar, but certain changes seem deliberate, like rearranging the books, altering the Hellfire Club logo, changing the switch color, or adding WSQK hints. Call me a Joyce, but I believe that something’s off. I don’t know if there will be an extra episode, but I don't think it's necessary to confirm that there's something wrong.''

Another Reddit user wrote,''Everything is strange, the epilogue is worse and the graduation is kinda creepy''



There's something wrong if you ask meOr maybe we are just reachingBUT #5 no one can deny... what is it with the voltage thing changing color??? This is bothering me so much!!! it couldnt be a simple continuity error.''

New episode on Jan 7?

As the theory has gained more and more attention, fans believe that the new episode, which will drop on Jan 7, which is Orthodox Christmas, and would be the day that makers would have chosen due to Stranger Things episode release, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve.