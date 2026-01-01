/Stranger Things season 5 review: Duffer Brothers give fans a New Year treat with a heartfelt farewell

‘’This copy contains mild spoilers''

Hawkins gang has signed off!

The Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things has waved goodbye to the world with an ending that touched the cast, fans, and everyone who has ever been connected to the show. What started with a board game of Dungeons and Dragons has, nine years down the line, concluded on the same note, in the same bunker room. Debuting in 2016, the sci-fi show became an emotion for millions of people, and respecting that, the makers delivered a goodbye that did not leave any unfinished feelings in the hearts of fans.

While theories about how the show would end and which characters might die were endless, the makers played it safe. The ending was warm, teary, and satisfactory to a great extent.

Stranger Things Season 5: What happens in Episode 8?

The last chapter of the show, titled “The Rightside Up,” begins right where the previous episode ended, as the crew gears up to enter the Upside Down for their final crawl against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the Mind Flayer.

The group is divided into two. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), Hopper (David Harbour), and Murray (Brett Gelman) go after Vecna to save the children from his clutches. The other group, Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Steve (Joe Keery), and others, travel to the Abyss, the Pain Tree, which is the actual world where Vecna and the Mind Flayer reside.

Each group has its own battle to fight. One threat is the military, running under the guidance of Dr. Kay (Lina Hamilton). The other threat is Vecna (Henry Creel) himself and the giant Mind Flayer.

In the two-hour climax episode, the Duffer Brothers attempt to answer everything about the Stranger world, from how Henry Creel became Vecna, where the Mind Flayer truly came from, what was inside the scientist’s briefcase, and what ultimately happens to the Upside Down. All the chapters are unfolding with a feeling that we are heading towards the end.

The Duffer Brothers and their Strange World

Wrapping up the show, the Duffer Brothers circle back from season 1 to season 4, joining all the dots, and they have given the world the final chapter - season 5, divided into three volumes. Each part answers every question and tells everything, balancing it safely with a closure that feels close to the heart and leaves a soft smile on your face. However, the thrill and the ‘’wow'' note were missing in the first two volumes, but in the third and last part. Makers gave fans thrilling sequences. Does this mean Stranger Things has got its deserved ending? To an extent, yes.

To obvious - it's an end!

Season 5 came with huge expectations, and matching those, this season has fallen short on many aspects. The soul of the show has always been the riskiness that kept the audience on the edge, watching characters escaping alive from the clutches of Demogorgons, Vecna, or any other creatures. However, this season arrived with the fact that it's the end, with everything happening in a linear format, answering all the questions and doubts, and making sure that no characters die, and obviously, a big no to surprises. But they could have tried to make this ending more memorable and thrilling instead of making it so obvious. The last volume leans on the friendship, the bonds, the cries and the tears.

What works and what doesn't

The graph of volume 3 went from high to a sombre tone. Thankfully, it doesn't come with any dull moments, especially in the first hour. Until Vecna is killed, the whole sequence of the giant Mind Flayer and the gang fighting was a treat to watch. The scene that has Vecna being killed and how Joyce (Winona Ryder) takes her years-long fear as a mother out as she brutally hits his head with a flashback of scenes was well-crafted.

However, things felt a little rushed, and the battle was not that wild-wild. But it could have been made longer, eliminating the part of the graduation ceremony.

The end of an era…

The end of Netflix’s blockbuster series marks the end of an era, and it's understandable why the Duffer Brothers provided the closer that surely didn't leave a lasting impression, but a sense of satisfaction. Understand the emotions of fans who have grown with the cast of the show as well, and they ensured that all their characters are alive and happy.