/Stranger Things season 5 finale X review: Final episode garners mixed reactions, netizens say 'The brilliance is the conflicting ending'

2026 began with the ending of the run of Stranger Things. The show, which began in 2016 on streaming giant Netflix, ended with its fifth season. The final season was divided into three parts, and the finale episode premiered globally on New Year's Eve. Soon after it premiered, netizens took to social media to give their verdict on it. Let's delve into knowing more about it.

Netizens' reaction to Stranger Things season 5 finale episode

So far, many have mixed reactions to the final episode of Stranger Things season 5. Many were not happy with the ending and termed it 'very predictable', while many loved the ode it gave to the friendships, bond and all the characters played throughout. One user wrote, “I had many issues with this final season like most people, but holy shit did I love the finale. I thought it was incredible. Far from perfect, but I'm very happy with how it all ended and came together, even if they played it a bit safe. Dustin is the GOAT. #StrangerThingsS5”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Another user wrote, “SPOILERS—The brilliance of the finale IS the conflicting reaction. I wanted a better ending for El, but that was never real. She says she hopes eventually the others understand & it’s the same for the audience. I’m grieving too, but I also understand her choice. #StrangerThings5”

“Yikes. I’m not just disappointed because I’m a Byler. The whole Stranger Things finale was unsatisfying, cliché, and painfully corny. The lack of creativity, surprises, or complex writing choices is eye-roll worthy. This was the safest, most underwhelming ending they could’ve written,” wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "I thought the Stranger Things finale was…well done. Experiencing it in a packed theater was epic. The audience reactions just made it so special. And it was very cinematic. I’m still not sure if I’m happy or sad with…you know…that part of the ending."

An X user wrote, "The Stranger Things finale was average. Typical ending. Everyone ends up walking off into the sunset. No significant deaths. The bad guy dies, and the final battle was way too short. The good guys won way too easily. Tons of questions need answers as well. Episode 6/10. Series 7/10."

Stranger Things season 5: Ratings, cast, plot and more

As per the report of Variety, on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the audience rating for the three episodes shockingly dropped from the 70s to 56%, a steep decline compared to the show’s previous seasons. The review bombing occurred as the series gears up for the final episode of one of Netflix’s most beloved original shows. Previous seasons of the show consistently received scores above 86%. Season 4 holds a Popcorn meter score of 89%, Season 3 stands at 86%, Season 2 at 90%, and Season 1 at an impressive 96%.