/Stranger Things season 5: Netflix crashes again as final episode premieres

Sci-fi thriller show Stranger Things season 5 finale finally premiered today across the world on New Year's Eve. But it seems like the streaming giant Netflix crashed briefly, which was due to the influx of fans logging on to watch the highly anticipated episode titled "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up".

Netflix crashes as Stranger Things season 5 finale premieres; netizens' reaction

Soon after it premiered on the streaming giant, some viewers attempted to log in but were met with a message, "Something went wrong. Sorry, we're having trouble with your request. You'll find lots to explore on the home page."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Netizens took to X to share their reaction. One user wrote, "My Netflix has crashed twice already three minutes into the Stranger Things finale."

Another user wrote, "It seems Netflix has crashed due to the Stranger Things finale."