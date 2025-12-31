/Kiara Advani's 2025 wrap! Met Gala debut, baby Saraayah, and that bikini shot

Bollywood star Kiara Advani is wrapping up 2025 on a mommy note. The actress achieved several milestones this year, whether it was walking the Met Gala while flaunting her baby bump or welcoming her daughter and embracing her mommy duties.

In 2025, Advani stayed away from the spotlight as she kept a low profile and focused on her role as a new mother. She gave birth to her and husband Sidharth Malhotra's first child, a baby girl, Sarayaah, on July 15, 2025.

Kiara Advani’s 2025 wrap is all about her daughter, lovely moments and more!

This year has been one of the most memorable for the War 2 actress, as she achieved milestones on both the professional and personal fronts.



On the work front, she attended fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala. With her debut at the international event, she also made history by becoming the first Indian to attend the Met Gala while flaunting a baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared her annual dump, posting memories from 2025, the highlights, and much more. The carousel of photos began with a picture of a lion family of three, referring to her family of three, followed by a frame-worthy picture of Mr and Mrs Malhotra. A cute moment from her Met Gala day was also included, showing the couple sharing a warm hug with huge smiles. Another picture featured her viral bikini shot from War 2.



Out of the 17 photos, most were dedicated to Sarayaah, whether it was her customised clothes with her initials or ones made for mumma Kiara. One snap also gave a sneak peek into her daughter’s aww-worthy nursery, which had a pink and white theme.

“The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings,” she wrote in the caption.

Welcoming the year 2026, the actress wrote,''Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you. Stepping into this new year with gratitude, excitement and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world.”

