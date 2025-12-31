Google Preferred
Elon Musk calls Will’s coming out scene in Stranger Things Season 5 ‘unnecessary’, fans jump in to defend the show

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Dec 31, 2025, 19:51 IST | Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 19:51 IST
Noah Schanpp and Elon Musk Photograph: (X)

Elon Musk has weighed in on the scene where Will comes out to his friends in an episode of Stranger Things Season 5. While fans have argued that the scene was important to the story of Stranger Things, Musk has called it ‘unnecessary’. 

X owner, businessman and former advisor to President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, doesn’t seem to be a fan of a pivotal moment from Volume 2 Season 5 of Netflix’s Stranger Things. The scene shows Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers, finally coming out to his friends as gay in the show. While many fans were excited about the moment, Musk felt it was ‘unnecessary’ to the plot.

Elon Musk reacts to Will’s coming-out scene

An X user posted the pivotal scene of Will coming out to his friends and family, and wrote, “Stranger Things fans are criticising a character for coming out as homosexual in the season finale, calling it completely unnecessary for the plot. The culture is changing.”

Elon seemed to agree with the X user, criticising the plot point and writing, “It’s completely unnecessary and forced on audiences who just want to enjoy some basic sci-fi.” Incidentally, earlier in October, Musk had claimed to have cancelled his Netflix subscription.

Fans did not like his observation and were quick to defend the show and the scene. Will’s closeted sexuality was a major plot point of Stranger Things for many seasons, as was his abduction by Vecna.

“Did you even watch the series? It was a big plot throughout the entire series, not something forced into the last season,” wrote a fan of the series, while another joked, “elon musk is deadass trying to criticize stranger things??? who invited him???”

Another X user wrote, “The coming out scene was necessary, and yeah, it could’ve been handled better, but the second homophobes start trashing it, I’m defending it like it’s the greatest thing ever put on screen.”

A fan wrote, “Elon Musk is mad that a storyline was “forced on” the Stranger Things audience. All storylines are forced onto audiences. What was the problem with this storyline? A character coming out as gay. Bro is losing it. Being mad about fictional characters coming out.”

Noah Schnapp on Will Byers’ coming out scene

While the scene has received mixed responses, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will on Stranger Things, said in an interview that he cried after reading the scene, as it was perfect. “They sent out the scripts mid-summer, and I read it alone and just cried and, oh my god, I was like, It’s perfect,” he said.

He also spoke of his own experience of coming out, adding, “I reread a lot of coming-out texts that I had sent when I was going through it myself, and scrolled in my camera roll, looking through pictures at that time of my life when I was coming to terms with that. But trying to stay in it was hard, and it was the middle of the night too, so it was exhausting.”

The final episode of Stranger Things will be available to stream on Netflix on December 31 in the US and on January 1 in India.

