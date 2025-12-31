Google Preferred
Edit done! Stranger Things makers correct glaring wardrobe blunder in Holly Wheeler's Vecna scene

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Dec 31, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 14:00 IST
Stills from Stranger Things season 5 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Stranger Things is coming to an end, and expectations are sky-high for the final that will premiere on  New Year's Eve. In India, the viewers will watch it on January 1. 

Netflix’s Stranger Things is set in the 1980s, but fans recently noticed a character wearing clothing from a brand that did not exist at the time. This sparked questions among viewers after eagle-eyed fans spotted a modern fashion logo on Holly Wheeler’s outfit in season five, Volume Two.

After sharp-eyed viewers pointed out the apparent editing mistake, the makers seem to have quietly corrected it. However, this was not the first editing error fans have noticed in the show.

‘Stranger Things’ fixes editing error

During a tense sequence in episode seven of season five, titled “The Bridge,” Holly Wheeler (played by Nell Fisher) is shown trying to escape Vecna’s control while removing the veins covering her. While watching closely, fans noticed the logo of a sportswear brand on the sleeve of her outfit. The series is set in 1988, and the brand visible on Wheeler’s shirt had not yet been founded at that time.

Also read: Stranger Things 5 final trailer unveiled a day before the series finale


Eagle-eyed fans spotted the logo of Under Armour and began discussing the error online.

“Holly wearing Under Armour in season five is more unsettling than Vecna.” one user on Reddit wrote as they raised the blink and miss out moment.

Another fan wrote,''Wait a minute... Holly is wearing Under Armour in 1987?? Brand invented in 1996??''

Also read: Stranger Things’ season 5 ratings go 'upside down' after volume 2 release: What's the reason?

Soon after, the makers appeared to take notice and correct the mistake. Sharing a screenshot of the updated version, an X user wrote

Sharing a screengrab of the new edited version, an X user wrote,''They edited out the Under Armour logo on Holly's sleeve.''


This is not the first editing or production goof-up that fans have noticed in this season. Earlier fans saw a neon tape marking in a forest scene with Will and Robin. The marking that was meant for the actors was clearly visible. However, like the fashion logo, this mistake was cleared as well.

More about the Stranger Things final episode

The Stranger Things series is concluding its run on New Year’s Eve. Titled “The Rightside Up,” the two-hour-long finale will premiere on December 31 on Netflix and in select theatres. In India, it will premiere on the morning of 1st January.

