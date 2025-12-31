Netflix’s Stranger Things is set in the 1980s, but fans recently noticed a character wearing clothing from a brand that did not exist at the time. This sparked questions among viewers after eagle-eyed fans spotted a modern fashion logo on Holly Wheeler’s outfit in season five, Volume Two.

After sharp-eyed viewers pointed out the apparent editing mistake, the makers seem to have quietly corrected it. However, this was not the first editing error fans have noticed in the show.

‘Stranger Things’ fixes editing error

During a tense sequence in episode seven of season five, titled “The Bridge,” Holly Wheeler (played by Nell Fisher) is shown trying to escape Vecna’s control while removing the veins covering her. While watching closely, fans noticed the logo of a sportswear brand on the sleeve of her outfit. The series is set in 1988, and the brand visible on Wheeler’s shirt had not yet been founded at that time.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the logo of Under Armour and began discussing the error online.

“Holly wearing Under Armour in season five is more unsettling than Vecna.” one user on Reddit wrote as they raised the blink and miss out moment.

Another fan wrote,''Wait a minute... Holly is wearing Under Armour in 1987?? Brand invented in 1996??''

Soon after, the makers appeared to take notice and correct the mistake. Sharing a screenshot of the updated version, an X user wrote

Sharing a screengrab of the new edited version, an X user wrote,''They edited out the Under Armour logo on Holly's sleeve.''



This is not the first editing or production goof-up that fans have noticed in this season. Earlier fans saw a neon tape marking in a forest scene with Will and Robin. The marking that was meant for the actors was clearly visible. However, like the fashion logo, this mistake was cleared as well.

