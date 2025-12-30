/Stranger Things’ season 5 ratings go 'upside down' after volume 2 release: What's the reason?

The Final Season of Netflix’s Stranger Things didn't had wow factor. And the thrill that has been missing in this season so far has finally affected the show's rating. The final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things is heading toward its end. The show has been a fan favourite ever since its debut. On 26 Nov, the first volume of the last season was released on the platform, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas Day. And after the fans were thrilled to watch Will with the powers and controlling the Demogorgons, the excitement was on the next level. So, millions of fans all kept everything aside to watch what was happening in Hawkins. Unfortunately, the audiences were not very pleased with the second olume of the show.

The audience score on Rotten Tomatoes went “upside down” following the release of Volume 2 of the final season.

Stranger Things’ Final Season Gets Mixed Reviews

Volume 2 featured several major twists and turns, whether it was Will coming out as gay or Max (Sadie Sink) finally finding her way out of Vecna’s mind. Despite these thrilling moments, the show, packed with emotional scenes, failed to impress many fans and turned out to be the most disappointing outing of the series for some viewers.

On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the audience rating for the three episodes shockingly dropped from the 70s to 56%, a steep decline compared to the show’s previous seasons, according to Variety.

The review bombing occurred as the series gears up for the final episode of one of Netflix’s most beloved original shows.

Compared to earlier seasons, this final outing has received significant criticism from critics, fans, and even die-hard followers, many of whom were disappointed by what they felt was a lack of thrill.

Previous seasons of the show consistently received scores above 86%. Season 4 holds a Popcornmeter score of 89%, Season 3 stands at 86%, Season 2 at 90%, and Season 1 at an impressive 96%.

Is Will’s Coming Out Scene the reason behind the bad ratings?

Billionaire Elon Musk is among hundreds of those on X who didn't like Will's coming out as gay as he finds it, ‘’unnecessary and forced on the audiences''.

Although that's not the case. Will's sexuality has been a topic of discussion since Season 1, and everyone was well-aware of it. What disappointed viewers was the makers' choice of moments, the slow plot, and writing that lacked thrill. Despite the show's fun moments, the long monologues and emotionally laden scenes fell flat - whether it was Will Byers' scene or Holly (Nell Fisher) and Max's (Sadie Sink) conversation right before the latter exited Vecna's mind. However, the talks about Volume 2 are plentiful.

The lowest-rated episode

Chapter 7, titled The Bridge, which has Will coming out to his friends and Dustin finally explaining what exactly the Upside Down is, didn't manage to impress viewers and is now the show's lowest-rated episode on IMDb. It seems the backlash isn't about Will's sexuality, but how the entire Volume 2 is created. Many felt it interrupted the energy of the final battle.

One user on X wrore,''No one complained about Will being gay. People are complaining because the writers chose the WORST possible moment to turn subtext into a seminar.''