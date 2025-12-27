/Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2: Nancy and Jonathan—A Breakup or an Engagement?

Stranger Things season 5, volume 2, premiered on December 26. Fans who had been eagerly waiting for the episodes to be released, to dissect theories as much as they can. The latest episode, which has revealed key details leading towards the finale, has already become the topic of discussion on social media. However, among all of these, fans are confused about one thing, i.e, whether Nancy and

Has Jonathan broken up or engaged? Let's delve in to know more details.

(THIS CONTAINS SPOILERS)

Did Nancy and Jonathan part ways or together for good?

In Volume 2 of the show, the couple, who had been dating for quite some time, become trapped inside the Upside Down's Hawkins lab as a melting, paint-like substance fills the room, which makes it impossible for them to get out. Given the situation they were in, they were convinced that the duo would die and made some major confessions to each other.

In the confession, Nancy states she hated that clash, and Jonathan admitted that he hates reading her articles and finally said that he never applied to Emerson, which Nancy knew all this time. He then takes out the cassette box with an engagement ring, which he had been carrying around for days, and says, “I figure that I have screwed up enough with you that it'd be nice to get something right for once, in the end. Nancy Wheeler, will you not marry me?”

With the latest chatter going on about the relationship status of Jonathan, played by Charlie Heaton, and Nancy, played by Natalie Dyer, the show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer said to People, "That's a breakup. They are broken up. It's hard to recall when exactly that idea came, but I think it was us and the writers. All felt that Nancy needed to end up on her own and be independent and have an opportunity to find herself."

Reportedly, Matt further continued, "I mean, how many people wind up with their girlfriend or boyfriend that they met in high school? Ross adds, "It's a trauma bond."

Stranger Things season 5 Vol 2 review

As per WION's Pragati Awasthi, “The three episodes work in moments; the Upside Down world is framed well, and the actors did their best with what they were asked to do. But what can they do when the story itself is stuck between two distinct worlds? Henry Creel and Vecna had the best moments in the show; one of the best scenes was when Will controlled Vecna's mind. Nevertheless, despite how Volume 2 lacked at many points, with no thrill at some points, fans will watch it, and this is what the Duffer Brothers had built in the past nine years.”

All about Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things season 5 was released on the streaming giant Netflix. The season consists of eight episodes released in three volumes. The first volume premiered on November 26 and in India on November 27. The second volume was released in India on December 26 at 6:30 am, while the finale is on December 31. Each volume releases at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET.