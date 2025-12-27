/ Bangladesh concert attack: Who is singer James, whose event got cancelled after mob wrecks havoc

A concert by renowned singer James, which took place in Faridpur, nearly 120 kilometres from Dhaka, had to be reportedly called off after violence broke out at the venue, leaving at least 25 people, including 15-20 students, injured in the attack. But who is the singer James, and why was his concert attacked? Let's delve into knowing more details.

Who is singer James?

James is a popular Bangladeshi singer-songwriter, guitarist, composer and also a playback singer. In addition, he is the frontman of a rock band named Nagar Baul, which was previously named Feelings. Born in 1964 to Mojoammel Haque and Jahanara Khatun in Naogaon, Rajshahi, in then East Pakistan.

After completing college, James developed a strong interest in music. From his teens, James developed an avid interest in music, an interest which his family did not accept or support. In the early-to-mid 1970s, while learning guitar, James became interested in bands like The Doors, Dire Straits and Led Zeppelin and guitarists like Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler and Jimi Hendrix.

James has also led a successful solo career and has delivered several hit albums, including Ononna, Palabe Kothay, Dukhini Dukkho Korona and Thik Achhe Bondhu. He has also sung four songs in Bollywood films, including Bheegi Bheegi in Gangster, Chal Chalein in Woh Lamhe, Rishtey and Alvida in Life in a...Metro and Bebasi in Warning. James has also won the Bangladeshi National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer twice for his performance in the films of Desha: The Leader and Swatta. James appeared in the Bollywood movie Life in A... Metro, in which he played the role of a member of a street band, along with Pritam and Suhail Kaul.

More details about the Bangladesh concert attack

The singer was performing at the event and had to flee the venue immediately after the violence broke out. Reportedly, the concert was supposed to begin around 9 pm on Friday and was part of the celebrations marking the anniversary of a local school.