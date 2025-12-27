/Tyler Perry hit with new sexual assault lawsuit; Boo! A Madea Halloween actor seeks $77 million

Filmmaker Tyler Perry has once again been sued for sexual assault. and this time by an actor who was featured in his film Boo! A Madea Halloween. This is the second lawsuit against the studio mogul in recent months; however, Perry has rejected all allegations.

Accusations against Perry

On December 25, Mario Rodriguez, a model and aspiring actor, filed a lawsuit in California state court. He appeared in a minor role credited as “Frat Guy #10” in Boo! A Madea Halloween and has demanded $77 million in damages. Rodriguez has accused the 56-year-old filmmaker of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to a report by People, Rodriguez claimed that Perry made an unwanted sexual advance and promised him roles. He alleged that a trainer at a Los Angeles gym first reached out to him, saying Perry wanted to meet him. He further claimed that after a phone call, Perry gave Rodriguez a small role in the Madea film.

The lawsuit further states that Perry invited Rodriguez to his home multiple times to discuss future projects, and then allegedly made sexual advances. One such incident happened in November 2018, and then, after two such encounters, Perry apologised and gave him $5,000.

Past accusations

Mario Rodriguez is being represented by the same attorney, Jonathan J Delshad, who also represents actor Derek Dixon. A few months ago, Dixon filed a separate complaint against Perry and accused him of sexual misconduct during his time on Perry’s television shows The Oval and Ruthless. The particular case has been moved to federal court in Georgia from California.

As per USA Today, Delshad said in a statement, "Mr. Rodriguez is looking forward to his day in court and holding Mr. Perry accountable for his actions. We do hope a jury awards enough money to make Perry regret his actions."

"Unfortunately, statements like those made by Perry’s attorneys do nothing but enable Mr. Perry to continue to victimize people like Mr. Rodriguez. My client looks forward to a jury’s determination of what happened,” he further added.

Perry denies allegations

Perry’s attorney, Alex Spiro, has denied the allegations through a statement saying, "Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab."