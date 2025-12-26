The world of the Upside Down has hooked billions of people for over nine years, and the answer to what exactly this dark world with vines is has finally been revealed. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), the science nerd, reads Dr. Brenner’s (Matthew Modine) journal and discovers that what they thought about the Upside Down is actually something completely different.

So, what has been revealed in Season 5 regarding the Upside Down? Everything is explained below.