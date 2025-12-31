/Amitabh Bachchan pays a warm tribute to his ‘friend, idol’ Dharmendra on KBC

It has been a month since legendary Indian actor Dharmendra died, but the void is still felt in the film industry. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan paid a warm and emotional tribute to his friend and co-star of many films, Dharmendra, on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati recently.

The episode began with a tribute to the veteran star with Big B speaking fondly about his friend and ‘lifelong inspiration.

Amitabh pays tribute to Dharmendra on KBC

Big B, whose voice was trembling with emotions, spoke fondly of Dharmendra calling him his friend, family and idol.

“The film Ikkis is the last precious memento for us, left behind for millions of people. An artist wants to practise art until the very last breath of life, and this is exactly what my friend, my family, and my idol, Mr Dharmendra Deol, did.”

His voice softened further as he added, “Mr Dharam was not just a person. He was feeling, and a feeling never lets you go. It becomes a memory, a blessing that keeps you moving forward.”

Amitabh shares a Sholay story

The two actors worked in several blockbusters together in the 1970s, but Sholay remains one of the highest points of both their careers. On KBC, Big B shared an incident from the sets of Sholay.

“We were shooting in Bangalore. He had what I call a physical quality; he was a wrestler, a hero. In the death scene, the agony you saw on screen was real because of the way he held me so tightly that the pain became natural acting.” The anecdote highlighted Dharmendra not just as a cinematic legend but as an instinctive artist who inspired everyone around him.

Adding to the tribute, director Sriram Raghavan, who helmed Ikkis, said on KBC, “I am very blessed that he worked in my last film and that his last performance is something he was extraordinarily good at.”

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, also part of the film, echoed these sentiments, sharing, “I was lucky to have most of my scenes with him. On set, it never felt like a superstar was with us; he felt like family.”

About Ikkis

Ikkis will be the first release of 2026. The film helmed by Sriram Raghavan is Dharmendra’s final film. It also stars Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat along with Sikandar Kher and Rahul Dev. The film has already earned rave reviews from the film industry ahead of its theatrical release.