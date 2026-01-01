/Tron Ares OTT: When and Where can you watch Jared Leto sci-fi starrer?

Sci-fi action film Tron: Ares, the third installment in the Tron series, was released in 2025 and will soon be making its digital debut this month. The latest installment also stars Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jeff Bridges, among others. Let's delve in to know more about when and where the show will premiere online.

Which OTT platform and when Tron: Ares will premiere?

Streaming platform Disney took to social media platforms to announce the premiere of the film. The sci-fi thriller was released in cinemas on October 10, 2025. On Instagram, along with the clip from the film, the caption read, “The future is here. Watch Tron: Ares on Disney+, streaming January 7.”

Soon after it was announced, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Let's go!” A wonderful movie! Hopefully we get Tron 4!" Another user wrote, "Great movie, amazing." “Amazing movie. “Make a sequel, please,” wrote the third user.

All about Tron: Ares

Directed by Joachim Rønning and with a screenplay by Jesse Wigutow, it is a story which was conceived by Wigutow and David DiGilio. It tells the story of a highly sophisticated programme, Ares, who leaves the digital world for a dangerous mission in the real world after mankind encounters AI beings for the first time. In the film, Jared Leto played the role of Ares, a super-intelligent woman created by Julian Dillinger.

Tron: Ares premiered in Los Angeles on October 6, 2025, and went into general release on October 10. Tyler Nelson serves as the editor. The film's visual effects were provided by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), Distillery VFX, Image Engine, Lola VFX, GMUNK, OPSIS and Imaginary Forces, with David Seager serving as the film's visual effects supervisor.