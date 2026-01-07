LOGIN
Jeremy Renner 55th Birthday Special: The Avengers, The Hurt Locker, Arrival- 7 best movies and shows of the actor on Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 13:39 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 13:39 IST

Jeremy Renner is an American actor, singer, and producer who gained international fame through his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other acclaimed films, including The Hurt Locker, Arrival, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Check the list of his must-watch projects below.

Happy Birthday Jeremy Renner!
(Photograph: X)

Happy Birthday Jeremy Renner!

Jeremy Lee Renner turns 55 on January 7th. The popular Hollywood actor is known for his powerful and entertaining performances in numerous movies and TV shows, which have not only earned him global recognition, but also made him an audience favoruite

From the highly acclaimed The Avengers to the critically acclaimed The Hurt Locker, which earned him an Academy Award nomination, take a look at the list of the seven best movies and TV shows featuring the talented actor.

The Hurt Locker
(Photograph: X)

The Hurt Locker

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jeremy Renner plays Sergeant First Class William James, who is trained in the training of a bomb disposal team during the Iraq War. But due to his ideologies and reckless approach, conflicts with his subordinates, Sanborn (Anthony Mackie) and Eldridge(Brian Geraghty), arise as they navigate the extreme dangers of defusing IEDs.

Arrival
(Photograph: X)

Arrival

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Renner portrays the role of Ian Donnelly in the sci-fi thriller, which focuses on Louise Banks, played by Amy Adams, a linguistics expert, who teams up with her colleagues to decode the language of the aliens who have come to Earth in a mysterious spaceship.

Mayor of Kingstown
(Photograph: X)

Mayor of Kingstown

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The three-season show features Jeremy Renner as Michael McLusky, the right-hand man for his older brother, Mitch McLusky, played by Kyle Chandler. It follows the McLusky family, who are the power brokers in the town of Kingstown, Michigan, where the main business is incarceration, along with seven prisons congested in a small area.

Wind River
(Photograph: X)

Wind River

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the crime thriller, the actor plays Cory Lambert alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Jane Banner. Cory is a wildlife officer who is haunted by a circumstance that happened because of him. A bizarre incident led him to team up with an FBI agent, Banner, to investigate the murder of a young Native American woman, Natalie Hanson, found frozen on the Wind River Reservation.

The Avengers
(Photograph: X)

The Avengers

Where to watch: JioHotstar

In the star-studded, highly acclaimed action movie, Jeremy Renner depicts the role of Clint Barton, a master archer and a former SHIELD agent. The multiple parts cult movie showcases the team led by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), who is compelled to launch the Avengers programme when Loki poses a threat to planet Earth.

Hawkeye
(Photograph: X)

Hawkeye

Where to watch: JioHotstar

It follows former Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who is trying to get home for Christmas but unfortunately gets entangled with young, aspiring hero Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who's wearing his old Ronin suit, forcing them to team up against the Tracksuit Mafia and a larger criminal underworld connected to Clint's past as Ronin.

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
(Photograph: X)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

Brad Bird's action thriller features Jeremy Renner as William Brandt alongside Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. It centres on Ethan Hunt, an IMF agent, who is recruited to lead Jane and Benji to infiltrate the Kremlin and locate files that will help identify Cobalt, who is out to instigate a nuclear war.

