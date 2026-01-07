/Beyond the Upside Down: Stranger Things cast's upcoming projects

The Stranger Things cast is entering a new phase in their careers after Netflix's big show has come to an end. From Millie Bobby Brown to Finn Wolfhard, most of the Hawkins Gang's members are expanding their careers by appearing in exciting new projects.
Beyond the upside-down, Stranger Things' cast members are moving on to exciting new projects. The Hawkins Gang is stepping into fresh roles, bringing a wave of excitement for their millions of fans. From Millie Bobby Brown, as Eleven, to Finn Wolfhard, aka Mike Wheeler, the entire cast is now exploring major opportunities across films, series, and other creative ventures. Let's dive into the details and see where the members are headed in their lives.
Finn Wolfhard, who portrayed Mike Wheeler, is set to appear in the comedy film Crash Land, along with Gabriel LaBelle, directed by Dempsey Bryk. The upcoming film follows a chaotic group of amateur stunt performers in a small town who spend their time filming outrageous stunts.
Besides this, according to a Variety report, Wolfhard is working on an upcoming project with his father, Eric Wolfhard. They are co-writing the screenplay for a biopic about the 1980s rock band The Replacements, based on the acclaimed biography Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements. The actor also plans to focus on music in 2026, prioritising his band The Aubreys and touring, although the dates have not yet been announced.
Millie Bobby Brown’s role as Eleven in Netflix’s highly acclaimed series Stranger Things has come to an end, but her career is gaining momentum with an impressive lineup of projects. Reportedly, the actress will star in Enola Holmes 3, a third instalment in the Enola Holmes franchise, along with Just Picture It, directed by Lee Toland Krieger. She will also feature in an upcoming Netflix thriller series Prism. Beyond acting, Brown continues to gain popularity through her business venture, the Florence by Mills beauty brand.
Sadie Sink is confirmed to appear in Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man film titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though her character is yet to be revealed. The movie is scheduled to release on July 31, 2026. Sink is also set to make her West End debut as Juliet in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, directed by Robert Icke, with Noah Jupe starring as Romeo.
Additionally, Sadie Sink is reportedly joining the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars, marking her biggest move into the Marvel franchise.
David Harbour is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday, set for a theatrical release on December 18th, 2026. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Harbour will reprise his role as Red Guardian.
Also, the actor will appear as Santa Claus in Violent Night 2, an upcoming American Christmas action comedy directed by Tommy Wirkola. Written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, it is a sequel to 2022’s Violent Night.
After portraying the villain Henry Creel, also known as Vecna, Jamie Campbell Bower is reportedly gearing up to appear in Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3. However, details about his character are yet to be revealed.