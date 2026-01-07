/Beyond the Upside Down: Stranger Things cast's upcoming projects

Finn Wolfhard, who portrayed Mike Wheeler, is set to appear in the comedy film Crash Land, along with Gabriel LaBelle, directed by Dempsey Bryk. The upcoming film follows a chaotic group of amateur stunt performers in a small town who spend their time filming outrageous stunts.

Besides this, according to a Variety report, Wolfhard is working on an upcoming project with his father, Eric Wolfhard. They are co-writing the screenplay for a biopic about the 1980s rock band The Replacements, based on the acclaimed biography Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements. The actor also plans to focus on music in 2026, prioritising his band The Aubreys and touring, although the dates have not yet been announced.