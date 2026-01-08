/It star Bill Hader and Ali Wong call it quits after 2 years? Here's the truth

It has been just 7 days into 2026, and news of celebrity breakups has already begun occurring, and it has happened with actor Bill Hader and actress Ali Wong. Reports are emerging that the duo have called it quits after two years of dating. Moreover, weeks ago, the duo were even spotted sharing an emotional goodbye. But what led to them parting ways? Let's delve in to know more details.

Why did Bill Hader and Ali Wong break up?

According to report of PEOPLE, Bill Hader and Ali Wong have decided to break up after two years of dating, but they still remain 'amicable'. Reportedly, a source has said that the main reason behind the split is due to the couple's busy schedules and family obligations. The source stated, "It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali's upcoming stand-up tour and Bill's various film and TV projects this year."

The source further stated, "They're now focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other. They are very much friends and still in touch."

Reportedly, the speculations of trouble in paradise began when Ali Wong was not seen with Bill Hader on the red carpet and didn't thank him in her acceptance speech at the 2025 Golden Globes in January. Wong had won the Best Performance in stand-up comedy on television for her Netflix special Single Lady.

Bill Hader and Ali Wong's relationship timeline

For the unversed, Ali Wong and Bill Hader went public with their relationship in April 2023. In April 2025, Hader discussed how Wong comforted him and helped him buy new jeans after the January 2025 Southern California wildfires made his home "unlivable".

Prior to their relationship, Bill Hader was married to writer and director Maggie Carey in 2006, and they have three daughters. They got divorced in 2018. Hader then later dated actress Rachel Bilson, with whom he had co-starred in The To-Do List. While Ali Wong had met Justin Hakuta, the son of inventor Ken Hakuta, in 2010 and got married in 2014. They have two daughters. The duo got separated in April 2022. The divorce was finalised in 2024.

All about Bill Hader and Ali Wong

Bill Hader is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer and director. He was a cast member in the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2013. Hader co-created the HBO dark comedy series Barry (2018–2023) with Alec Berg, in addition to playing the title role of Barry Berkman.

He has been part of several films – Knocked Up, It Chapter Two, Tropic Thunder, Superbad, and Hot Rod – and given voice to many characters in films, including The Angry Birds Movie, Power Rangers, The Addams Family 2, Lightyear, Toy Story 4, and Inside Out, among others. Apart from films, he has also featured in TV – The Mindy Project, The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Inside Amy Schumer, Man Seeking Woman, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Adventure Time: Distant Lands and Toast of Tinseltown.

Ali Wong is an American actress and comedian. She is best known for her stand-up specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, Don Wong and Single Lady. Ali Wong was also a cast member on the ABC show American Housewife from 2016 to 2021 and had served as a writer for two episodes of the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat in 2015.