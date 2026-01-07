/Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web trailer out: Emraan Hashmi set to defeat smuggling syndicate as customs officer

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming crime thriller Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, starring Emraan Hashmi. The series is all set to impress the audience by taking them to the world of government customs, packed with high-stakes battles. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 14, 2026.

About the trailer

The trailer showcases a widespread network of smuggling routes that stretches across Al-Dera, Addis Ababa, Milan, and Bangkok. With fake paperwork and calculated misdirection, this international syndicate runs on secrecy until the customs task force enters the game.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

The series is led by Hashmi, who plays the role of Arjun Meena, a customs officer who leads the operation. His team also features Mitali Kamath (Amruta Khanvilkar), Ravinder Gujjar (Nandish Singh Sandhu), and Prakash Kumar (Anurag Sinha), and is on a mission to win against smuggling kingpin Bada Chaudhary, played by Sharad Kelkar. Taskaree is backed by Friday Storytellers and created by Neeraj Pandey.

Neeraj Pandey speaks about the series

Talking about the series, Pandey said that he had the idea of exploring customs enforcement for a long time. “Customs has been a world I’ve always wanted to explore! The idea of stepping inside customs enforcement, a space that operates quietly, precisely and under constant pressure, drew me in,” he said. "Bringing this vision to life has been incredibly exciting, especially with a cast and crew who were completely invested from day zero and understood the rhythm and realism the story demanded. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Netflix after a successful franchise with Khakee. What we’ve created together is a very distinct crime thriller, rooted in authenticity and hope we live up to the expectations of our audiences whose encouragement has always kept us going!"

Emraan Hashmi on Taskaree

Talking on the same line, Emraan Hashmi said, "The love that’s been coming in since the teaser has been truly encouraging. Taskaree marks my first collaboration with Neeraj and this exceptionally talented ensemble, and it’s been an incredibly rewarding experience. What stood out to me about the series was its grounded, intelligent take on heroism - a story driven by quiet courage, discipline, and duty rather than loud bravado. The entire cast and crew have worked relentlessly to bring this world to life, and I’m looking forward to audiences finally experiencing it on screen."

Directed by Raghav Jairath, the cast also features Zoya Afroz and promises to surprise fans with nail-biting suspense, as every suitcase and passenger is under the radar.